Box Office: Varun Dhawan Hit Flop Movie List

Varun Dhawan started his career with Karan Johar's 2012 film Student of the Year alongside then-newcomers Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. The actor is currently basking in the success of his OTT debut, Citadel: Honey Bunny, a spin-off of American spy series, Citadel in which he was paired with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Varun Dhawan's Hits And Misses Over The Years

Varun Dhawan has often experimented with roles in his career spanning 12 years. If given meaty characters in movies, Varun mostly aces his performances. Movies like Badlpaur, October, and Bhediya show that the actor has a lot of potential to prove his acting prowess. As far as box office verdicts of his films are concerned, Varun's career graph has been decent so far barring three flops and one below-average grosser.

Student of the Year

Varun Dhawan played one of the leads in Karan Johar's directorial venture, Student of the Year. He was romantically paired with Alia Bhatt and had a great camaraderie with Sidharth Malhotra in the movie. The 2012 film was a semi-hit at the box office.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Released in 2014, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania emerged as a hit at the box office. It was Varun's third film of his career for which he reunited with his SOTY co-star Alia Bhatt. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic comedy also starred late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Badlapur

Varun Dhawan surprised the audience with his performance in Sriram Raghavan's 2015 directorial Badlapur. He was romantically cast alongside Yami Gautam. The hit film also featured Huma Qureshi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Radhika Apte.

October

Varun Dhawan gave his first flop of his career in 2018 with Shoojit Sircar's October. However, his terrific performance is still cherished till date. He was paired with debutante Banita Sandhu.

The Verdict of All Varun Dhawan Movies So Far

Movies Verdict Student of the Year Semi-Hit Main Tera Hero Semi-Hit Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Hit Badlapur Hit ABCD 2 Super Hit Dilwale Semi-Hit Dishoom Average Badrinath Ki Dulhania Super Hit Judwaa 2 Super Hit October Flop Sui Dhaaga - Made In India Semi-Hit Kalank Flop Street Dancer 3 Flop Jugjugg Jeeyo Average Bhediya Below Average

*Coolie No. 1 and Bawaal were released on OTT platforms.

What's Next for Varun Dhawan?

Varun Dhawan will be seen in Baby John, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Border 2, and Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.