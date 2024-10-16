EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan’s Badlapur to re-release on October 19 as he completes 12 years; special screening arranged for actor's fans

Varun Dhawan, one of the most talented actors today, is set to complete 12 years in the industry. The actor has some highly acclaimed projects in his filmography and is gearing up for an exciting lineup. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that to celebrate the special milestone, the film Badlapur is being re-released on October 19, 2024. A special screening has been arranged for his fans.

Varun Dhawan debuted in Bollywood on October 19, 2012, with his movie Student of the Year. On his 12th anniversary in the industry, fans will get the chance to watch Badlapur, one of his most loved films, on the big screen once again. A source has exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla that a special fan screening is being organized.

Badlapur is an action thriller film that was originally released in 2015. Alongside Varun, the cast includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Yami Gautam, Huma Qureshi, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, and Kumud Mishra. It is directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film showed Varun in a rugged avatar as Raghu, who wishes to take revenge after losing his wife and son. He received a lot of praise for his performance.

Meanwhile, Varun was present at the trailer launch of his upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny yesterday. He is set to play the role of a spy agent alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The 2-minute, 51-second trailer introduced his character Bunny and showed him in an action-packed avatar as he strived to protect his daughter Nadia. Directed by Raj & DK, the series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.

Advertisement

Apart from this, Varun is also looking forward to the release of Baby John. He will be sharing the screen with Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in the action entertainer. The film is directed by A. Kaleeswaran and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. It is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 25, 2024, the Christmas holiday.

Varun’s future lineup of films includes Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Border 2, No Entry 2, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Bhediya 2.

ALSO READ: What to watch this weekend: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 to Ajay Devgn starrer Singham re-release