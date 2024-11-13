Janhvi Kapoor reviews Citadel: Honey Bunny, calls it ‘riveting show’; Varun Dhawan’s love-filled response has a Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari connection

Created by Raj and DK, Citadel: Honey Bunny premiered on November 6, 2024. It stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and is a spin-off of the American spy series Citadel, headlined by Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Janhvi Kapoor recently reviewed Citadel: Honey Bunny and called it a 'riveting show.' Varun's love-filled response to it has a Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari connection.

A few hours ago, on Wednesday (November 13), Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to praise Citadel: Honey Bunny. Janhvi reshared Amazon Prime Video's post, claiming that the show has earned the top spot in the list of most-watched series worldwide.

In her post, the actress tagged Varun and Samantha and acknowledged the whole team of Citadel: Honey Bunny. She wrote, "What a riveting show. Taking the world by storm. So happy...all the hard work paid off with so much love."

Varun Dhawan reposted Janhvi's Instagram story and showered love on the actress. Referring to their upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Varun presumably mentioned the initials of his Bawaal co-star. The Citadel star also dropped a sun and red heart emojis. His post read, "JK (Sunny loves) you."

In Citadel: Honey Bunny, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu play secret spy agents, Bunny and Honey, respectively. Varun's character, Rahi Gambhir, works as a stunt double in Bollywood, while Samantha was initially cast as a struggling actress, Hanimandakini Raj. The series also features Kay Kay Menon, Sikander Kher, and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles.

Varun and Samantha have been romantically paired with each other in the series. Their characters are shown as parents to a daughter, Nadia Sinh (originally played by Priyanka Chopra in Citadel). The recently released series is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is reuniting with Janhvi Kapoor for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari after Nitesh Tiwari's 2023 film, Bawaal.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan of the Dulhania franchise fame, the upcoming Dharma movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Manoj Joshi, Akshay Oberoi, and others. Varun and Janhvi-starrer is scheduled to hit the screens on April 18, 2025.

