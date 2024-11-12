Varun Dhawan calls his role in Border 2 ‘challenging’; shares exciting updates on Bhediya 2, Citadel: Honey Bunny Season 2, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Varun Dhawan is currently basking in the praise for his series Citadel: Honey Bunny and is also gearing up for the release of his movie Baby John. After wrapping up 2024 with the action thriller, there is a long lineup of projects awaiting his fans. The actor recently called his part in the upcoming film Border 2 ‘challenging’ and also gave updates on Bhediya 2, Citadel: Honey Bunny Season 2, and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

On November 11, 2024, Varun Dhawan interacted with fans in a Q&A session on X (Twitter). One fan asked him, “Any update you can give about Border 2 as of now?” In response, the actor stated, “Very very challenging part.”

Alongside Varun Dhawan, the cast of Border 2 includes Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh, the war drama is produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. It is slated to release in cinemas on January 23, 2026.

Another user enquired Varun about his horror comedy Bhediya 2, which is a part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe. The person asked, “Can we expect to see an upgraded version of Bhediya in #Bhediya2??” VD replied, “Iskaaa jawaab sirf @amarkaushik se sakte hain (Only Amar Kaushik can answer this) #varunsays but ya I think it’s possible.”

When one user questioned Varun if a second season of his recently released web series Citadel: Honey Bunny would be made, he shared that he was busy shooting for two films. He teased that the director duo Raj & DK wanted to make it into a mini movie.

Varun’s tweet read, “#CitadelHunnyBunny well right now I’m busy shooting 2 films back to back and then releasing #babyjohn then start #border2 toh app bolo kab shooting karu (tell me when I will shoot), haha but rajdk wanna make it into a mini movie next maybe.”

When a netizen asked Varun if they could expect another movie like Judwaa 2, the actor hinted at his film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. He said, “Haha crazy in a new way now situation aise atti hain jawaani mein aur ishq mein.”

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is directed by Varun’s father, David Dhawan.

