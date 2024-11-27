Horror genre dominate 2024: From Shaitaan to Munjya, Stree 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

2024 has been a vibrant year for Hindi cinema, with a diverse range of genres capturing the attention of Indian audiences. We witnessed romantic comedies, actioners, and biographical films this year, along with exploring the horror genre. Speaking of horror, Bollywood presented its sub-genre, including supernatural horror and horror comedies, while keeping us on the edge of our seats. We are talking about films like Shaitaan, Munjya, Stree 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

2024 Belongs To Horror Genre: Shaitaan, Munjya, Stree 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Horror genre has shown the potential to dominate the box office this year. The successful businesses of Shaitaan, Munjya, Stree 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are proof that the audience is fond of being entertained in cinema halls with a pinch of a horror element. Going by the 2024 trend, the audience has sought interesting storylines around black magic and Indian folklore. Moreover, supernatural figures like Munjya, Sarkata, Stree, Anjulika, Manjulika, and Prince Debendranath have kept them intrigued to not leave the theaters.

SHAITAAN

In the horror genre, the year began with Vikas Bahl's directorial venture, Shaitaan, on March 8. The supernatural horror thriller starred R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn, and Jyothika. Bahl's 2024 helmer collected Rs 149 crore net at the box office in India.

MUNJYA

On June 7, the audience witnessed Aditya Sarpotdar's Munjya, a comedy horror film based on Indian folklore. Despite having no star value and no hype before the release, Abhay Verma, Sharvari, and Mona Singh's film surprised the audience with its earnings of Rs 103 crore net in India.

STREE 2

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time till date. Released on August 15, the horror comedy collected Rs 585 crore net in India during its release. Amar Kaushik's 2024 release is also a top performer in the list of horror comedies in Bollywood.

BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will end its theatrical run soon. Kartik Aaryan's film is likely to finish at Rs 244 crore net in India before leaving the cinemas. Released on November 1, it has become the second-highest horror comedy after Stree 2 and is in the 20th position of being the highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time.

Movies Lifetime Net Collection In India Shaitaan Rs 149 crore Munjya Rs 103 crore Stree 2 Rs 585 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Rs 244 crore (Estimates)

Box Office To Witness Big Boom In Horror Genre In The Future

Now that Shaitaan 2 and Stree 3 are already confirmed, the horror genre is expected to bring more numbers at the box office in the future. Apart from the Shaitaan sequel and the third installment of Stree, we will also witness Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna bring the horror comedy Thama to theaters.

Special mention to Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's upcoming collaboration, Bhoot Bangla. Akshay's upcoming horror comedy has the potential to become a franchise if the audience gives a green signal to it.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

