Munjya Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Abhay Verma, Sharvari starrer horror-comedy grosses Rs 127 crore, becoming a super-hit

Munjya, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and starring Abhay Verma and Sharvari Wagh in the lead, has almost ended its box office run after 50 days of release. The horror-comedy movie grossed a total of Rs 127 crore worldwide, of which Rs 122 crore came from the domestic markets, with an additional USD 575K (Rs 4.75 crore) contributed by overseas locations. Munjya emerged as a big success for Maddock Films, which is now gearing up for the release of Stree 2.

Opening with Rs 4 crore at the box office, Munjya neither had any star value nor massive pre-release hype. It worked solely on its concept and merit. The audience wholeheartedly accepted the Aditya Sarpotdar-directed movie and gave a green signal to mid-budget movies carrying out-of-the-box concepts. Munjya enjoyed a healthy run at the box office which many star-led movies are presently dreaming of.

Munjya is second 100 Crore grosser for horror-comedy universe

The Abhay Verma and Sharvari starrer movie recorded an impressive run in the first and second weeks by collecting Rs 36 crore and Rs 32 crore, respectively. It maintained a neck-to-neck competition with Chandu Champion and saw its first big drop after the arrival of Kalki 2898 AD in the third week. Nevertheless, the new horror-comedy IP continued to perform well in the subsequent weeks and eventually became the second film in the cinematic universe to cross the 100 crore mark after Stree (2018). The total box office collection of Munjya in India reached Rs 101 crore.

Although it worked exceptionally well in India, Munjya’s overseas collection should have been better. The movie could only manage to collect over USD 575K from the foreign markets in its entire run. The global theatrical share of Munjya is around Rs 50 crore which is phenomenal for a mid-budget movie.

About Munjya

In the year 1952, a boy is denied the chance to marry Munni, a girl 7 years older than him. The boy's head is forcibly shaved, and Munni is wedded to someone else. That night, the boy takes his sister along and performs dark magic under a peepal tree. He dies in an attempt to kill his sister, whom he tried to use as a sacrificial goat. Since the boy dies within 10 days of having his head shaved, he turns into a monster named Munjya, who dwells on individuals of his own family and pesters them to find him his Munni.

In the present day, Bittu (Abhay Verma), who works with his mother (Mona Singh) in a hair salon, gets frequent nightmares, often catching him off guard. He loves Bella (Sharvari Wagh) but is never able to express his love as Bella has always considered him a buddy, and because he finds out that she is in a relationship with a foreigner named Kuba.

Bittu's nightmares become more specific during a casual visit to his ancestral village with his mother and grandmother. He learns about Munjya and goes to the haunted peepal tree, where he encounters Munjya. While he somehow survives the encounter, he can't get rid of Munjya, who pesters him to help find his Munni.

Watch Munjya to find out whether Bittu is able to help Munjya find his Munni or not.

What's Next in the Horror-Comedy Universe?

After the super success of Munjya, producer Dinesh Vijan is awaiting the release of Stree 2 on August 15. The makers are confident that the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer will emerge as the trump card for the horror-comedy universe. The trade pandits are also expecting Stree 2 to rewrite box office records and emerge as a massive success for Maddock Films.

For the uninitiated, the Horror-Comedy Universe includes Stree franchise, Bhediya franchise, and the latest box office hit, Munjya. Will there be a sequel to Munjya? Only time will tell!

