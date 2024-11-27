Box Office: Singham Again joins Pathaan, Jawan, Stree 2, Baahubali 2 & more to hit Rs 100 crore mark in Mumbai

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ajay Devgn in the lead, performed extremely well in the Mumbai circuit. The mass action drama has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in Mumbai only and emerged as the 13th Indian film to ever do so.

Mumbai circuit is indeed the biggest territory in India, and hitting Rs 100 crore net here is definitely an achievement. For the record, Aamir Khan's 2014 movie PK was the first movie to achieve this feat. Later, he repeated it with Dangal. However, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion still holds the top spot with a massive Rs 180 crore net collection in the Mumbai belt. The second best performer is Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's much-loved horror-comedy, Stree 2, which netted around Rs 158 crore in Mumbai. Interestingly, no Indian movie other than these two could ever breach the Rs 150 crore net mark in this circuit.

2023 turned out to be a historic year for Hindi cinema. Not one or two, but four movies ended up collecting over Rs 100 crore in Mumbai only—Pathaan, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, Jawan, and Animal. This year, we have witnessed two movies—Stree 2 and Singham Again—achieve this feat until now, while all eyes are on Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

For the unversed, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 performed best in Mumbai and Gujarat circuits. Both Diwali 2024 releases raked over Rs 180 crore net in the Mumbai circuit, which is equal to Baahubali 2's collection. The Ajay Devgn movie remained average in other key markets and is likely to end up collecting around Rs 240 crore net in India in its full theatrical run.

Here’s presenting all the movies that are a part of the Rs 100 crore net club in the Mumbai circuit only:

Rank Movie Name Net Collection in Mumbai Territory 1 Baahubali 2 Rs 182.50 crore 2 Stree 2 Rs 158 crore 3 KGF Chapter 2 Rs 145.50 crore 4 Gadar 2: The Katha Continues Rs 144 crore 5 Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Rs 143.75 crore 6 Jawan Rs 140 crore 7 Animal Rs 139.75 crore 8 Pathaan Rs 135.50 crore 9 Dangal Rs 104.25 crore 10 PK Rs 104.25 crore 11 Tiger Zinda Hai Rs 103.50 crore 12 Sanju Rs 101.75 crore 13 Singham Again Rs 100 crore



Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

