Highest Grossing Horror Comedies in Bollywood: Stree 2 tops; Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 set to topple Golmaal Again to emerge 2nd

We have grown up watching horror movies in our childhood, some of which continue to scare us. When blended with comic elements, it serves as a horror-comedy. Bollywood films associated with this sub-genre include Bhootnath, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Goa Goa Gone, Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, Munjya, and more. Horror-comedy has been in trend in recent years as far as pulling audiences to theatres is concerned.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Is The Latest Hit Horror Comedy

Released on November 1 on the occasion of Diwali, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scoring exceedingly well at the box office. Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri-starrer has fetched nearly Rs 150 crore net in India at the time of writing this article. The latest horror comedy is eyeing a solid second week as it continues to attract cinephiles in cinema halls.

Going by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's strong hold at the box office, the recent release is likely to topple Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Golmaal Again in the list of highest-grossing horror comedies of Bollywood. Kartik's latest film will soon surpass the all-time box office collections of Anees Bazmee's 2022 helmer and Rohit Shetty's 2017 directorial. If Kartik and Triptii's clean-hit film continues to perform well in the second week, it will also go past Rs 225 crore in India. Stree 2 will remain on top of the list.

Highest Grossing Horror Comedies In India Are As Follows

Advertisement

Movies All-Time Box Office Collections in India Verdict Stree 2 Rs 585 crore All Time Blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Rs 225 crore* (Expected) Hit/Superhit Golmaal Again Rs 205.5 crore Blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Rs 181.75 crore Blockbuster

A Pat On The Back Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been locking horns with Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again at the box office since their release on Diwali. Despite an intense clash, Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy has managed to enter the Rs 200 crore club worldwide. It is now inching towards the Rs 200 crore mark in India while becoming the second-highest-grosser horror comedy in Bollywood.

What's Next In Horror Comedy?

In the next two years, the audience will witness various horror comedies such as Akshay Kumar's Bhoot Bangla, Ayushmann Khurrana's Thama, and Bhoothnath 3. Other tentative upcoming horror-comedy movies are Stree 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4. The graph of box office collections in this sub-genre is most likely to fluctuate in the future.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collections First Wednesday: Kartik Aaryan led spooky-comedy continues victory run; Nets a good Rs 9.5 crore