Shaitaan scored a very good second weekend of Rs. 24 crore nett at the Indian box office. The drop from the first weekend was a little over 55 per cent, though since the film benefitted from the holiday on its first day, the real value drop is closer to 50 per cent, which is a very good hold.

The film also crossed Rs. 100 crore nett mark yesterday, for a total of Rs. 104 crore in ten days. The film is targeting a Rs. 150 crore finish though that will depend on how well it holds in the fourth week against competition from The Crew and Godzilla x Kong. The film did face competition from new releases this week in the form of Yodha, Bastar and Kung Fu Panda 4 but none of those pose any serious threat to it, with Shaitan outgrossing them comfortably.

The second week of the film is expected to be Rs. 35 crore plus, which will be the second best of the year, less than 10 per cent short of Fighter. The difference between the two films in the first week was nearly 40 per cent. From the third week, Shaitan should be able to catch or even exceed Fighter.

The box office collections of Shaitaan at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 80.50 crore

2nd Friday - Rs. 5 crore

2nd Saturday - Rs. 8.75 crore

2nd Sunday - Rs. 10 crore

Total - Rs. 104.25 crore



About Shaitaan

Shaitaan is a supernatural horror thriller directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Devgn Films, Jio Studios and Panorama Studios. It is the remake of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash. The film stars Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj

How to watch Shaitaan

Shaitaan has been playing at a theatre near you since the 8th of March, 2024. Tickets for the film can be booked from the box office outside theatres or through online ticketing platforms.