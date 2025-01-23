Rekhachithram Worldwide Box Office: Asif Ali-led mystery thriller crosses Rs 50 crore mark; targets Rs 60 crore finish

Rekhachithram, directed by Jofin T Chacko and starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan, is doing solid business at the box office. The mystery crime thriller is not slowing down anytime soon.

Rekhachithram crosses Rs 50 crore mark globally; second film for Asif Ali

As we write, Rekhachithram stormed past the Rs 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The movie took 14 days to achieve this feat, becoming the fastest film of Asif Ali's career to reach this milestone. This is a back-to-back half-century for the lead actor. Earlier, his Onam 2024 release, Kishkindha Kaandam, also hit the same mark and emerged as a big blockbuster at the box office, that too, while facing a clash with Ajayante Randam Moshanam.

Backed by Kavya Film Company, Rekhachithram continues to show phenomenal trends in the ticket window. After taking a phenomenal start, the movie stormed the Rs 25 crore mark in its opening weekend itself. Further, it maintained a blockbuster run throughout the week. The film faced some competition with the new release of Soubin Shahir's Pravinkoodu Shappu on its 2nd weekend; however, it managed to outperform it after a while.

Rekhachithram is facing a new challenge in its third week as Mammootty starrer Dominic has just been released today. The pace of the Asif Ali starrer will now slow down. However, it still has enough fire to sail through a couple of weeks. The movie is expected to gross over Rs 60 crore in its final run.

Rekhachithram In Theaters

Rekhachithram is currently running successfully in theaters near you. Have you booked tickets for the Malayalam mystery crime film yet?

