Box Office: Asif Ali's Rekhachithram overtakes Soubin Shahir's Pravinkoodu Shappu, that too in week 2

Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan starrer Rekhachithram continue to attract the audience in its third week. The mystery crime thriller has now started taking the lead against the latest Malayalam release, Pravinkoodu Shappu, which was earlier expected to dent Rekhachithram's business.

Rekhachithram goes ahead of Pravinkoodu Shappu in the Second Week

Released on January 9, Rekhachithram recorded a banger opening of Rs 1.90 crore in Kerala, followed by a phenomenal box office trend. It slowed down in the second weekend with the arrival of new release, Pravinkoodu Shappu on January 16. However, it soon gathered momentum and started showing better trends than the new weekend release.

And now, the Asif Ali starrer has begun to lead the day-to-day attractions against Pravinkoodu Shappu. Interestingly, the Soubin Shahir and Basil Joseph starrer comedy thriller was ahead of Rekhachithram on its opening day but lagged behind further due to an underwhelming hold.

Rekhachithram grossed Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 1.90 crore on Day 10 and Day 11, respectively. In contrast, Pravinkoodu Shappu could collect a mere Rs 75 lakh each on Day 3 and Day 4. As per estimates, the Asif Ali movie raked Rs 60 lakh today on the 2nd Monday, while the Soubin Shahir starrer could collect Rs 25 lakh only today (Day 5).

Word-of-mouth emerges as the deciding factor

Though the Sreeraj Sreenivasan directorial was considered among the most exciting Malayalam movies of 2025, it couldn't meet the expectations over the quality of content. Pravinkoodu Shappu met with mixed to poor word-of-mouth, which curtailed its business to a major extent, giving an upper hand to Rekhachithram at the box office.

For the unversed, the Asif Ali starrer carries a strong audience and critics report, which is the major driving force in attracting the audience to cinemas. It will keep luring the crowd for a couple of weeks and has the potential to emerge as the first blockbuster of 2025 for the Mollywood film industry.

It will be interesting to see how both Rekhachithram and Pravinkoodu Shappu perform after the arrival of Mammootty starrer Dominic and the Ladies Purse from January 23 onwards.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

