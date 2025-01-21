Rekhachitram Worldwide Box Office: Asif Ali’s mystery crime thriller emerges as a BLOCKBUSTER; set to enter Rs 50 crore club

Rekhachitram, directed by Jofin T. Chacko and starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan, continues to dominate the box office with its phenomenal performance. The Malayalam movie is outperforming the new weekend release, Pravinkoodu Shappu, and is expected to enjoy a long theatrical run.

Rekhachitram set to enter Rs 50 crore club globally; second half-century for Asif Ali

After a spectacular opening, Rekhachitram became Asif Ali’s fastest film to surpass the Rs 25 crore mark, achieving the milestone in just four days of its extended opening weekend. The movie ended its first weekend with an impressive Rs 27 crore gross worldwide.

The film continued its phenomenal run on weekdays, remaining the top choice among audiences. However, its pace slowed slightly with the arrival of a new release during the second weekend. Soon after, it picked up momentum again, outperforming the Soubin Shahir movie in terms of daily collections. According to estimates, Rekhachitram grossed a massive Rs 48.75 crore globally in just 12 days, while its Kerala gross reached Rs 21.65 crore.

Rekhachitram is now on track to storm past the Rs 50 crore mark globally, becoming the second film of Asif Ali’s career to achieve this milestone.

Rekhachitram emerges as Blockbuster globally; Set to face Mammootty's movie

Rekhachithram met with superlative word-of-mouth among the critics and the audience alike, which acted as the major boost for its box office performance. The mystery crime thriller continues the blockbuster streak of Asif Ali as his previous release Kishkindha Kaandam was a huge blockbuster.

Advertisement

Rekhachithram will face a new challenge from this weekend onwards as Mammootty starrer Dominic and the Ladies Purse is all set to grab most of the screens in Kerala. It will be interesting to see how the Asif Ali movie performs at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Future Of Different Indian Movie Industries At Box Office: Bollywood in rebuilding phase; Tollywood and Mollywood in good space