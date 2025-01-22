Dominic And The Ladies' Purse Advance Box Office Update: Mammootty and GVM movie set to take healthy start

Malayalam legend Mammootty is returning to the big screen with his next big-ticket entertainer, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse. The movie is gearing up for its release tomorrow.

Dominic is expected to take a SOLID start; targets Rs 2 crore plus opening

Marking the directorial debut of Gautham Vasudeva Menon in the Malayalam film industry, Dominic is set to take a healthy start at the box office. Both GVM and Mammukka are known for making intense content-driven movies. The collaboration between the two brilliant minds will be a treat for the cine-goers.

The movie is already trending on BookMyShow. If all goes well, it will collect over Rs 2 crore at the Kerala box office on its opening day.

Dominic will enjoy a four-day long weekend

Co-starring Gokul Suresh, Lena, Siddique, Vijay Babu, and Viji Venkatesh, Dominic and The Ladies Purse is a mystery thriller. If it manages to secure positive word-of-mouth, which is much more likely, the much-awaited movie will ensure a banger box office trend.

The Mammootty starrer will also get the benefit of a four-day long Republic Day weekend as it is releasing on Thursday, skipping a regular Friday release. The movie is expected to sail through a strong opening weekend, followed by a phenomenal trend in the long run.

What's next for Mammootty?

Dominic is likely to mark the comeback of Mammootty at the box office, as his last release, Turbo, didn't hit the right chords with the audience in terms of content. The actor will next be seen in Bazooka, directed by Deeno Dennis. He is also shooting for a Mahesh Narayanan movie that will reunite the blockbuster combo of Mammootty and Mohanlal together, along with Fahadh Faasil.

Are you excited for Dominic And The Ladies Purse? Tell us in the comment section. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

