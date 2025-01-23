Padmaavat Re-Release Box Office Expectations: Will Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor's film strike gold AGAIN?

Seven years later, the magnum opus that it is, Padmaavat is coming back to theaters. The historical epic drama was headlined by Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor. The 2018 film emerged as a blockbuster despite facing struggles from the production stage to its release in theaters. Now that the makers are bringing Padmaavat to the cinemas again on February 6, 2025, let's analyze if it will bring more success to the original film.

Padmaavat Grossed Rs 361 Crore In India; Rs 546 Crore Globally

Bankrolled by Bhansali Productions, Padmaavat earned a total collection of Rs 546 crore worldwide during its original release. Out of which, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor-starrer grossed Rs 361 crore (Rs 282.25 crore net) in India. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2018 directorial collected USD 29.1 million overseas.

Particulars Collections India Gross Rs 361 crore Overseas USD 29.1 million Worldwide Rs 546 crore

Can Padmaavat Ooze The Charm During Its Re-release?

Based on the epic poem of the same name by Malik Muhammad Jayasi, Padmaavat starred Deepika Padukone as Rajput queen, Rani Padmavati. Shahid Kapoor was cast as his on-screen husband, Rajput ruler, Rawal Ratan Singh. Ranveer Singh chose to play the antagonist, Sultan Alauddin Khilji, the ruler of Khalji dynasty. The film also featured Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, and Raza Murad in crucial roles.

Padmaavat has received a cult status over the years. Made on a massive budget, the magnum opus was one of the most expensive films to be made in India. During its original release, Bhansali's 2018 film went through protests by Karni Sena over allegedly representing Rani Padmavati in bad light. It was also banned in several states of India back then.

Advertisement

Padmaavat is expected to perform well this time with no commotion. It will only face competition with Badass Ravikumar and Loveyapa starting from February 7, 2025 at the box office. Interestingly, Interstellar is also re-releasing the next month in theaters.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Padmaavat: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor’s epic saga re-release postponed, now set to hit theaters on THIS date