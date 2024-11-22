Boy Band TWS joins BTS’ V, Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy and NewJeans’ Danielle as new brand ambassador for Celine

TWS has become the face of French luxury fashion house Celine. The boy band has now joined the long list of brand ambassadors in Korea including BTS’ V, Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy, and NewJeans’ Danielle. Along with the announcement, the brand also shared a photo of the members modeling in their signature pieces.

On November 22, Celine announced TWS as the latest global brand ambassador. They also shared a photo where the members can be seen modeling the French luxury fashion house’s signature Teddy Jackets and denim. TWS has now joined Bae Suzy was, who was named as the newest brand ambassador of Celine Just a week ago.

In addition, BTS’ V, Park Bo Gum, and NewJeans’ Danielle also represent the brand. Previously, BLACKPINK’s Lisa was also a global ambassador of this French fashion house. Back in July, she ended her 3-year contract with the brand.

See Celine’s announcement here:

TWS is a rookie boy band that was launched by PLEDIS Entertainment, a HYBE subsidiary that also manages SEVENTEEN. The current members’ lineup consists of six extremely talented members Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon, and Kyungmin. On January 22, 2024, with their debut mini-album Sparkling Blue, the group kickstarted their K-pop journey.

Although it hasn’t even been a year since their debut, the boy band has already established a strong foothold as a rising K-pop act. From ranking high on music charts to becoming a million-seller, TWS’ consistent achievements only show the unprecedented standard of success they aspire to in the future.

On June 24, 2024, they made their first comeback after four months with their second extended play, SUMMER BEAT! And it’s title track If I'm S, Can You Be My N? This mini-album also became a million seller with great hits like Double Take, 너 + 나 = 7942, and more.

They are now gearing up for their upcoming comeback with their first single Last Bell, which will arrive on November 25 at 6 PM KST. They also performed at the 2024 MAMA Awards Day 1 ceremony in LA and bagged two prestigious awards - Best New Male Artist and Best Dance Performance (Male).

