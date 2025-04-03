Garosero hits back at Kim Soo Hyun’s defense by sharing new photos, phone, FaceTime records with Kim Sae Ron: ‘Can you...’

On April 2, Kim Se Ui of Garosero Institute conducted a live broadcast on his YouTube channel, presenting new claims and evidence regarding actor Kim Soo Hyun’s alleged past interactions with actress Kim Sae Ron. Throughout the broadcast, he scrutinized the statements made by Kim Soo Hyun’s representatives, questioning their validity and accusing them of attempting to mislead the public.

One of the primary topics of discussion was a photograph showing Kim Soo Hyun kissing Kim Sae Ron on the cheek. While Kim Soo Hyun’s side argued that the image surfaced in 2019, Kim Se Ui challenged this claim, stating that Kim Sae Ron herself had previously mentioned that the photo was taken in 2016. As quoted by Koreaboo, "Did she suddenly become a college student overnight? What major was she studying back then?" Kim Se Ui sarcastically questioned, implying that Kim Sae Ron was still a minor at the time and that Kim Soo Hyun’s team was attempting to manipulate the timeline to downplay any controversy.

Kim Soo Hyun’s representatives earlier countered Garosero’s claims by stating that the image was taken on December 14, 2019, following a walk through Seoul Forest. They asserted that at the time, Kim Sae Ron was 20 years old and attending Joongang University, implying that there was nothing inappropriate about the situation.

However, Kim Se Ui dismissed this explanation, insisting that the context of the photo was not as innocent as claimed. He addressed another image that had been refuted by Kim Soo Hyun’s side. This particular picture, reportedly showing Kim Soo Hyun’s bed and pillow, led to further debate regarding the timeline and context of their relationship.

The broadcast escalated when Kim Se Ui brought up an alleged lewd video that Kim Soo Hyun reportedly sent to Kim Sae Ron while he was in Paris. Expressing outrage, Kim Se Ui questioned Kim Soo Hyun’s morality and intentions behind sending such a video, particularly given the context of their alleged past interactions. "Hey, Kim Soo Hyun, can you even call yourself a human? Is it okay to send [the video] to her just because she is 20?" he exclaimed, his tone filled with disbelief and condemnation.

To further support his claims, Kim Se Ui unveiled what he said were call records showing that Kim Sae Ron had made phone calls and FaceTimed Kim Soo Hyun multiple times in 2018, when she was still underage. According to the evidence he presented, one of the calls was made on June 20, 2018, when Kim Sae Ron was still 17 years old. Other FaceTime records reportedly showed that she continued communicating with Kim Soo Hyun after turning 18.

Kim Se Ui emphasized that his team had access to five of Kim Sae Ron’s mobile phones and four of her laptops and that they were collaborating with some of Korea’s top digital forensic experts to analyze the data. He suggested that there was more information yet to be uncovered, potentially strengthening his allegations.

As the broadcast continued, Kim Se Ui introduced another piece of evidence: an image of Kim Soo Hyun that he claimed was taken by Kim Sae Ron back in 2017 when they were on a date. He argued that the metadata embedded in the image clearly showed a date of September 20, 2017.

"Kim Soo Hyun, this picture shows in the metadata a date of September 20, 2017. What is your excuse for this? Kim Sae Ron was in 10th grade at the time. Do you remember which neighborhood you were in on this date? This was a picture taken by Kim Sae Ron on that date," he stated. His statement implied that their relationship might have started much earlier than Kim Soo Hyun’s side had acknowledged.

Another photograph revealed during the broadcast was a selfie allegedly taken by Kim Soo Hyun and sent to Kim Sae Ron in April 2017. "This is probably a selfie, but anyway, this is a picture that Kim Soo Hyun likely sent to Kim Sae Ron. Now, isn’t this your house? Where you ate the spicy chicken stew? But on this day, Kim Sae Ron was only 16," Kim Se Ui remarked, emphasizing the age difference between the two at the time.

With each new claim and piece of evidence, the controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron continues to intensify. As the Garo Sero Institute vows to reveal more findings through digital forensic analysis, public curiosity and scrutiny remain high. Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun’s representatives have yet to release a detailed response addressing these latest accusations. The actor himself has previously denied any wrongdoing in a press conference, but with additional evidence surfacing, pressure is mounting for further clarification.

