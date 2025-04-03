Did Kim Soo Hyun use multiple chat accounts to erase traces of dating minor Kim Sae Ron? Alleged chats suggest he ghosted her

The controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun continues to escalate as Kim Se Ui, a member of the YouTube channel Garosero Institute, unveiled new claims and alleged chat logs involving the actor and Kim Sae Ron. In his latest live broadcast on April 2, Kim Se Ui refuted Kim Soo Hyun’s previous denials and presented what he claims to be concrete evidence of a romantic relationship between the two actors.

This development comes after Kim Soo Hyun and his agency, GOLDMEDALIST, repeatedly denied allegations about his connection to Kim Sae Ron. However, Garosero’s latest claims suggest otherwise, raising questions about the validity of the actor’s statements. During the broadcast, Kim Se Ui went through parts of Kim Soo Hyun’s rebuttals, specifically addressing how the actor and his legal team had dismissed Garosero’s previous claims. According to Kim Se Ui, the counterarguments put forward by Kim Soo Hyun’s side were inconsistent and failed to address key concerns. He argued that rather than clarifying the situation, the responses only added to public skepticism.

To support his claims, Kim Se Ui revealed multiple screenshots of alleged KakaoTalk conversations between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron. He particularly focused on a message from April 13, 2018, suggesting that it was strong evidence of a deeper, possibly romantic relationship between the two actors.

Kim Se Ui first presented a screenshot from April 13, 2018, at 2:30 AM KST, which allegedly shows Kim Sae Ron expressing frustration over the way Kim Soo Hyun communicated with her, writing, “Oppa, when you miss me and need me, you keep in touch with me without a problem, but when I need you, you’re always MIA (missing). It bothers me that I can’t get in contact with you and it’s inconvenient. If you don’t put in the effort, then I’m not seeing you anymore,” as quoted by Koreaboo.

Kim Se Ui highlighted this message as a clear sign of an emotional bond between the two and questioned what could have made Kim Sae Ron so frustrated that she felt compelled to take a screenshot of this specific conversation. He argued that this was not a typical message exchanged between mere acquaintances or colleagues but rather something indicative of a romantic entanglement.

Kim Se Ui then made a startling claim that Kim Soo Hyun allegedly used multiple KakaoTalk accounts under different names to avoid being caught communicating with Kim Sae Ron. He suggested that the actor followed a deliberate pattern:

Creating a new account to chat with Kim Sae Ron.

Exchanging messages for a while.

Leaving the chat and deleting the account to erase any evidence.

Creating another account and repeating the process.

According to Kim Se Ui, this is why, in one of the leaked screenshots, Kim Soo Hyun’s name appeared as “unknown” instead of being displayed normally. If true, this would raise serious questions about why the actor felt the need to take such precautions in his conversations with Kim Sae Ron.

Kim Se Ui did not stop at just one exchange. He continued to release additional KakaoTalk conversations, allegedly proving that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron maintained consistent and intimate communication over time.

In an alleged chat from April 13, 2018, Kim Soo Hyun affectionately greeted Kim Sae Ron, “Pretty Nero, are you doing well?” He further mentioned he was on a short break from his base. In response, Kim Sae Ron casually acknowledged his message and sent him a screenshot of his own Instagram post, playfully laughing about it. Kim Se Ui claimed that Kim Soo Hyun’s affectionate tone and use of a heart emoji were further indications of a closer-than-professional relationship between the two.

Moreover, in the chat from May 16, 2018, Kim Soo Hyun suggested meeting the day after tomorrow instead of the next day. Kim Sae Ron agreed but jokingly warned him that, “The day after tomorrow sounds good, but if I don’t hear from you tomorrow like I didn’t today, you’re dead.” She playfully complained about waiting for his response, to which Kim Soo Hyun asked, “Was I… MIA again…?” and Kim Sae Ron responded by complaining about his slow replies.

Toward the end of the broadcast, Kim Se Ui directly addressed one of the most disputed points. Kim Soo Hyun’s legal team claims that some of the leaked messages were fake. Specifically, the screenshot where Kim Sae Ron allegedly stated that she dated Kim Soo Hyun from November 19, 2015, to July 7, 2021, and another message where she mentioned a photo from 2016 being proof of their relationship.

To counter this, Kim Se Ui presented a side-by-side comparison of the leaked screenshots against real conversations from Kim Sae Ron’s cousin’s phone. He insisted that the evidence proved the messages were genuine and not digitally altered. Following the release of these new claims, social media has been flooded with mixed reactions. Some netizens criticized Kim Soo Hyun’s side for not providing a strong counterargument, while others remained skeptical of Garosero’s evidence, questioning its authenticity.

