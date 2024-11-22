Min Hee Jin files 5 billion KRW counter lawsuit against BELIFT LAB CEO and 3 others over ILLIT’s alleged plagiarism of NewJeans

Just a few days ago, BELIFT LAB filed a civil lawsuit against Min Hee Jin for accusing ILLIT of copying NewJeans. Now, the former ADOR CEO has countersued CEO Kim Tae Ho and 3 others for defamation. This controversy played a crucial role in unveiling her public feud with HYBE. While, the trial for BELIFT LAB’s lawsuit is set for January 10, 2025, the new complaint by Min Hee Jin has added to the chaos.

According to updates on November 22, Min Hee Jin’s legal team from Law Firm Sejong announced that she had countersued BELIFT LAB CEO Kim Tae Ho, Vice President Choi Yoon Hyuk, Visual Director Heo Se Ryeon, and Head of Operations Lee Ga Joon in response to their civil lawsuit against her.

She filed a criminal complaint with the Yongsan Police Station for defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act. With this lawsuit, she is now seeking 5 billion KRW in damages.

In addition, her legal team relayed in a statement that although CEO Kim Tae Ho claimed that Min Hee Jin intentionally delayed the proceedings of the civil lawsuit filed by ILLLIT’s agency for media play, it’s not true at all. They added that at the first hearing of this lawsuit scheduled for 2025, the court will also review Min Hee Jin’s counter-complaint.

Meanwhile, on November 18, BELIFT LAB sued Min Hee Jin seeking 2 billion KRW in damages for accusing ILLIT of copying NewJeans. The former ADOR CEO first raised the allegations a few months back during an injunction hearing at the Seoul Central District Court. She also presented an alleged testimony by a HYBE employee which showed that ILLIT’s creative director received documents about NewJeans’ planning during the conceptualization process of the BELIFT LAB girl group.

However, CEO Kim Tae Ho completely refuted the allegations. He also provided a timeline of planning for ILLIT, saying that the branding strategy and conceptualization were finalized by July 21, 2023. He added that the alleged testimony showed that the creative director of ILLIT received the documents 2 months later, which makes it impossible for the girl group to copy NewJeans’ plans.

