BOYNEXTDOOR confirms comeback with mini album 19.99 in September by dropping cryptic retro teaser; Watch

BOYNEXTDOOR, the emerging boy group produced by the renowned South Korean rapper Zico, has been gaining popularity since their debut and is set to return with new music in September 2024. They recently announced their comeback date by releasing a mysterious retro teaser for their upcoming EP titled 19.99.

On August 13, 2024, a piece of happy news drooped for the admirers and fans of BOYNEXTDOOR as the boy group finally confirmed that they would be making a comeback in September this year.

BOYNEXTDOOR unveiled a new cryptic retro teaser that opens with an old keypad phone lying on a wet road. The screen of phone screen has a countdown of 19:26 which increases by the second hinting at the upcoming new release and the album’s name.

We see the BOYNEXTDOOR walking towards the phone picking up it and walking away. The screen unveils BOYNEXTDOOR’s upcoming EP’s title 19.99.

BOIYNEXTDOOR has confirmed the first comeback since HOW? in April 2024 with their third EP 19.99 set to drop on September 9, 2024, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Watch BOYNEXTDOOR’s new teaser confirming comeback with EP 19.99 here:

Meanwhile, BOYNEXTDOOR consists of six members namely Sungho, Riwoo, Myung Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak. BOYNEXTDOOR is the first boy group launched by the noted rapper and producer Zico’s agency KOZ Entertainment. KOZ Entertainment was later acquired by HYBE Corporation.

BOYNEXTDOOR marked their highly awaited debut with their single album WHO! on May 30, 2023, with three tracks: One and Only, Serenade, and But I Like You. All three tracks were promoted as singles by KOZ Entertainment which was rare for any debuting group.

Advertisement

Later, the boy group made a comeback with their first extended play (EP) WHY.. which featured all three previously released tracks along with three new songs Crying, ABCDLOVE, and the lead track But Sometimes. WHY.. dropped on September 4, 2023, and earned the group’s debut at number 162 on Billboard 200.

Most recently, BOYNEXTDOOR marked their Japanese debut with AND, released on July 9, 2024, with the main track GOOD DAY and re-recording of the boy group’s old hit singles in Japanese.

ALSO READ: M Countdown 20th anniversary: ZB1’s Sung Hanbin, BND's Myung Jaehyun and RIIZE’s Sohee charm with Fighting cover; Watch