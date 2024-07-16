BOYNEXTDOOR’s Leehan to be absent from promotional activities and performances due to skin inflammation

BOYNEXTDOOR’s Leehan is going on a temporary break from upcoming group activities. According to KOZ Entertainment’s recent statement, the K-pop idol is suffering from skin inflammation. He has been advised by medical professionals to focus on rest and recovery.

On July 16, KOZ Entertainment announced that Leehan is facing some major health issues. They revealed that the K-pop idol recently visited a clinic due to skin inflammation. After a thorough examination, he has been advised to focus on plenty of rest in order to recover soon.

In the statement, the agency further said that due to this sudden change in his health status, Leehan will not participate in the group’s upcoming promotional activities this week. He will also be absent from BOYNEXTDOOR’s first Chinese Music Festival appearance at the 5th TMEA 2024.

He will also not attend the group’s guest appearance on the Japanese musical program Venue101. Additionally, Leehan will sit out the group’s performance at the upcoming Japanese music festival MusiQuest 2024.

KOZ Entertainment further revealed that though the K-pop star is eager to participate in these exciting group activities, his attendance will be adjusted in a flexible manner depending on advice from medical professionals.

For now, the company promises to make his recovery the top priority so he can return to full health soon.

Read KOZ Entertainment’s full statement here:

More about BOYNEXTDOOR

BOYNEXTDOOR, also known as BND is a rookie boy group formed by KOZ Entertainment. On May 30, 2023, the band made their official debut with their first single Who! The current lineup of BND has a total of six members including Sungo, Riwoo, and Jaehyun. Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak.

Following their debut, on September 4, 2023, BOYNEXTDOOR made their highly-anticipated comeback with their first EP WHY.. and But Sometimes serving as its title track.

On April 15, 2024, the six-member group released their second mini-album HOW? Comprising of six tracks Earth, Wind & Fire serves as the lead track. On July 10, 2024, BOYNEXTDOOR made their Japanese debut with a single album, And. They also released the Earth, Wind & Fire Japanese version as the title track of this album.

