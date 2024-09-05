BPM Entertainment's YouTube gets hacked with Taemin, VIVIZ's content being compromised; agency plans recovery

Taemin, the noted K-pop idol and member of the popular K-pop boy group SHINee, had his YouTube channel hacked earlier today along with agency BPM Entertainment. That was not all; fellow agency artists Lee Seung Gi and VIVIZ’s YouTube channels have been hacked as well. Regarding the same, Big Planet Made Entertainment has planned to take action and ensure a solution in a new statement.

On September 5, 2024, Big Planet Made Entertainment (also known as BPM Entertainment) issued a statement after their YouTube channel along with their artists Taemin, Lee Seung Gi, and VIVIZ were hacked earlier today.

In the new statement, the agency began by noting that they are fully aware that Big Planet Made’soffivial YouTube along with their artists were hacked in the early hours of September 5 KST. The agency assured that they are “working with YouTube to devise a solution” and solve the problem.

Furthermore, they asked for fans' understanding, as they may have problems using the artists’ channels for some time. They assured everyone that they would do their best to “restore all content” as soon as possible.

Here is the statement issued by Big Planet Made:

It has been noted that at present Taemin, Lee Seung Gi, and VIVIZ’s YouTube channels are not showing up on YouTube on being searched. It could have been closed for a while as work is in progress.

Many fans noticed earlier today that the YouTube channels of Taemin, Big Planet Made Official, Lee Seung Gi, and VIVIZ had been hacked and replaced with names like Tesla and Musk US.

Meanwhile, Big Planet Made Entertainment is a well-known artists agency and home to noted artists and actors like Taemin, VIVIZ, Lee Mu Jin, Ha Seung Woon, BADVILLAIN, Lee Seung Gi, Ren, BE’O, and more.

Taemin is a popular singer, songwriter, and actor who first shot to fame as a member of the worldwide popular boy group SHINee. In March earlier this year, Taemin’s solo contract with SHINee’s agency SM Entertainment ended, and he joined Big Planet Made. He will continue SHINee activities all the same under the old agency.

