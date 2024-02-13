BTS and Coldplay's My Universe becomes FIRST song with Korean lyrics to hit 1.2 billion Spotify streams

Coldplay x BTS's collaborative masterpiece, My Universe, has etched its name in history as the first and only song with Korean lyrics to surpass a staggering 1.2 billion streams on Spotify. Released on September 24, 2021, the track, featuring British rock band Coldplay and South Korean sensation BTS, served as the second official single from Coldplay's ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres.

BTS and Coldplay’s My Universe surpasses 1.2 billion Spotify streams

Released on September 24, 2021, as the second official single from Coldplay's ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, My Universe quickly ascended to the top, debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. This accomplishment marked BTS' sixth chart-topper in the United States and Coldplay's second since their 2008 hit, Viva la Vida. Notably, the single holds the distinction of being the first track by two co-billed lead groups to top the Billboard Hot 100, as well as the first song by a British group to debut at number one in the United States' history. The monumental success of My Universe solidifies its impact as a global phenomenon, blending the musical prowess of both Coldplay and BTS in an unprecedented manner.

The iconic BTS and Coldplay collaboration

The collaboration between Coldplay and BTS on My Universe has marked a historic milestone in music, transcending borders and languages to become a global sensation. The genesis of the track stemmed from an unexpected message, evolving into a fusion of Coldplay's signature synth-pop and BTS' dynamic energy.

Initially hinted at without mention of BTS, My Universe was shrouded in mystery until its official revelation as a collaboration. This surprise announcement ignited excitement among fans, setting the stage for an unprecedented musical alliance.

With lyrics seamlessly blending English and Korean, My Universe embodies themes of unity and love, resonating deeply with audiences worldwide. The track's upbeat tempo and electrifying outro showcase a harmonious blend of Coldplay's rock roots and BTS's infectious pop sensibilities.

Upon its release, My Universe soared to the top of the charts, debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. This achievement not only solidified BTS’ status as global icons but also marked Coldplay's triumphant return to the spotlight.

Accompanied by a visually stunning music video directed by Dave Meyers, the song transports listeners to a celestial realm where music defies boundaries. Coldplay, BTS, and the fictional band Supernova 7 unite across planets, symbolizing the unifying power of music in the face of adversity.

Watch BTS and Coldplay’s My Universe here;

Critics lauded My Universe for its celestial ode to hope and unity, praising the seamless collaboration between two powerhouse acts. Billboard recognized the track as one of BTS' finest, underscoring its enduring impact on the music landscape.

From electrifying performances at global events to intimate acoustic renditions, My Universe continues to captivate audiences worldwide. As Coldplay and BTS break barriers and redefine musical boundaries, their iconic collaboration stands as a testament to the transcendent power of music to unite us all.

