'Jungkook and I are doing well': BTS' Jimin shares sweet message for fans on Lunar Year 2024

Even amid his military service, BTS' Jimin continues his tradition of sending heartfelt Lunar New Year wishes to fans. This year, he shared a touching letter, updating fans about Jungkook and making a promise to ARMYs, marking the occasion with warmth and sincerity.

Jimin’s Lunar Year greetings letter to fans

In a heartwarming return to Weverse on February 10, BTS' Jimin extended warm Lunar New Year wishes to ARMYs. Expressing genuine concern, he said, "I hope you have a happy Lunar New Year, and I hope you’ll be healthy and won't get sick this year. I hope that this year will be filled with nothing but happiness. Eat lots of delicious things and don't diet for today."

Amid the festive greetings, Jimin provided a reassuring update about Jungkook and himself during their military service: "Jungkook and I are well. So, don't worry too much."

Displaying his thoughtful connection with fans, Jimin not only shared seasonal greetings but also promised a swift return, stating, "I'll make sure to come find you guys again here!"

This endearing message adds to the anticipation and reassures ARMYs of the strong bond BTS maintains with their followers even during individual pursuits. Jimin's return to the social platform brought joy to fans, marking a special Lunar New Year moment in the midst of their military service.

More details about BTS members’ military journeys

BTS continues to make headlines as members embark on their individual military journeys. V, after enlisting on December 11, 2023, alongside RM, took a significant step in his military career, having successfully navigated screenings and intensive training, is now stationed in the ROK Army's 2nd division, specializing in the military police special forces.

Advertisement

RM and V achieved a noteworthy milestone, graduating as elite trainees from the Nonsan Training Center on January 16. Subsequently, Jimin and Jungkook completed basic military training on January 17, and reportedly joined Jin at the 5th Infantry Division.

As BTS members progress through their military service, anticipation builds for their much-awaited return. Jin, serving as an assistant drill instructor at the 5th Infantry Division, is expected to complete his service in June while J-Hope, serving the rank of a Corporal officer is expected to return in October 2024. SUGA, serving as a social worker in the South Korean military, adds a unique dimension to the group's diverse experiences. BTS envisions a collective return in 2025, promising fans an exciting new chapter in their extraordinary journey.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' V starts military police duties at ROK army's Chuncheon 2nd division; here's what we know