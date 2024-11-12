'You guys want to tour right?': BTS' J-Hope holds livestream describing solo LA life post military discharge

BTS' J-Hope is back the spotlight, and his latest livestream has sparked major excitement among fans. Marking a month since his military discharge, the beloved rapper and dancer gave ARMYs a glimpse into his solo life in Los Angeles, teasing potential plans for the future, including a possible solo tour. The livestream, held on November 12, saw J-Hope in high spirits as he chatted with fans about life after military service and hinted at upcoming projects.

“I am doing well. I can’t exactly say in detail what I’m doing, but I’m preparing a lot of things for all of you,” J-Hope shared, his energy clearly infectious despite his admitting being nervous about going live after so long. But it wasn’t long before he dropped a playful bombshell.

“You guys want to tour, right?” he asked, prompting an excited response from fans. With a cheeky grin and a playful “Hmm-hmm,” he seemed to tease a solo tour in the near future. Could 2025 be the year for J-Hope’s solo tour, given his previous 2 releases Jack In The Box and HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1? Fans are eagerly piecing together the clues.

Just days earlier, on November 7, J-Hope gave fans a sneak peek into his life in LA with a series of photos captioned “Life in LA.” The candid shots showed him soaking in the sunny vibes, offering a glimpse into the post-military freedom he’s embracing. His Instagram bio update to “WIP” (work in progress) only added fuel to the fire, sparking further speculation that new music or projects might be on the horizon.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the rumors of a solo tour began circulating first in June 2024 when event platform TicketX teased an image of J-Hope, which ARMYs eagerly decoded as a hint toward future shows. Coupled with J-Hope’s recent playful updates, fans are now on high alert for any official announcements.

The transition from military life to creative freedom has been smooth for J-Hope, who’s clearly ready to dive into his next chapter. Whether it's new music, a solo tour, or other exciting ventures, J-Hope’s energy is undeniable, and ARMYs are here for every thrilling moment.

ALSO READ: 'Work in Progress': BTS' J-Hope gives fans a sneak peek into 'Life in LA' amid solo release and tour rumors; PICS