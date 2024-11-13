Will BTS collaborate with Peso Pluma? Mexican singer says ‘Let’s make it happen’

BTS is one of the pioneer K-pop groups that started collaborating with global artists. From Boy with Luv with Halsey to MIC Drop with Steve Aoki, the septet has established a strong foothold in the international music scene with their successful global collaborations. Not only as a group, but the members have also teamed up with many talented overseas artists for their solo releases. Now, another global singer has expressed his desire to work with the popular K-pop group.

According to an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Peso Pluma revealed that he wants to collaborate with BTS. The Mexican singer attended the MTV EMAs, where he was asked about a fan interaction he had before that seemingly hinted towards a possible collab with the K-pop group.

The interviewer asked him what he wanted to tell his fans and if something was already in the works. In response, Peso Pluma replied, “Let’s make it happen. I’m a fan.” Although the Mexican singer didn’t quite reveal the collaboration plans, he sure showed his admiration for the septet, which is brewing more excitement than ever now.

Meanwhile, not too long ago, Peso Pluma shared a few behind-the-scenes pics on his Bubble account. A fan commented, “BTS COLLAB?”. The singer replied with a Ninja emoji, keeping the doors open for the possibility.

See the fan interaction here:

BTS is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in K-pop right now. So, it’s no surprise that many global artists want to collaborate with them. From billions of music video views and topping Billboard charts to winning EMAs and bagging nominations at Grammy Awards, the group has reached an unprecedented standard of success in just 11 years since their debut. On the other hand, the members are also thriving in their respective solo careers, further expanding their individual stardom.

Peso Pluma is an influential figure in the Latin music industry, known for his signature style that blends traditional Mexican sounds with contemporary urban. His smash-hit track Ella Baila Sola set history as the first regional Mexican song to break into the top 10 on the Billboard 100, catapulting Peso Pluma to global stardom.

