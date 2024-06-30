BTS’ Jin gears up for J-Hope's military discharge; says he is ‘recording music, entertainment shows’

BTS’ Jin who recently returned after completing his military service, posted on Weverse gearing up for J-Hope’s military discharge. The Astronaut singer also updated about what he has been up to after military discharge.

BTS’ Jin gears up for J-Hope’s military discharge and said he is ‘recording music, entertainment shows’ and more

On June 30, 2024, the oldest member of BTS, Jin posted on Weverse (an online platform for fans and artists) gearing up for bandmate J-hope’s military discharge in October 2024. Jin replying to a fan’s post that posted a countdown to J-Hope’s military discharge said ‘Hobi there’s not a lot of time left (for you to come back).’

Jin also advised J-Hope that he should also work hard once he comes back and added that he ‘rested for one day’ only after being discharged.

See Jin’s Weverse post about J-Hope’s military discharge here:

That was not all, as the oldest member of BTS also updated what he has been up to nowadays. Jin said he has been ‘recording music, shooting for entertainment shows and working on my new plans I made in the military’. He also added that wants to show his face to fans a lot of times and said that the results will be out in a few months and asked fans to wait saying ‘Please wait for some more time’.

Meanwhile, other fans asked when Super Tuna promotions will be done. Jin answered in another post that he thought it is ‘only manners to wait until Jimin's album is released’.

Another fan said ‘We're waiting for actor Jin’ to which the Astronaut singer replied ‘I don't have plans to act’.

See BTS’ Jin’s Weverse posts here:

Know more about Jin’s recent activities

Jin also known by his birth name Kim Seokjin is the oldest member of the world-famous K-pop boy band BTS. He was recently discharged from the military after completing his service on June 12, 2024.

Jin soon after he returned hosted a special ‘hug’ event on FESTA Day, June 13, 2024, where he gave special hugs to 1000 special fans and also performed later in front of more fans.

