BTS' Jin drops handsome selfies boasting broad shoulders; RM and J-Hope poke fun

Jin of BTS has added another set of handsome selfies to his recent collection as he posts new photos from a recording studio. BTS members RM and J-Hope also interacted with Jin’s new post as they left comments poking fun.

On July 7, 2024, Jin posted another set of handsome selfies on his Instagram while hinting at something musical cooking up as the photos show him in a recording studio with his headphones.

Jin also flaunted his broad shoulders in one of the selfies along with his striking handsome visuals.

See Jin’s new set of handsome selfies here:

Meanwhile, the post by Jin was taken as a chance to poke fun at him by BTS members RM and J-Hope. First, J-Hope commented “Wow so cute” and an hour later BTS leader RM copied him and posted “Wow annoying” (annoying is a slang word for saying something is so handsome that it is annoying and so on in a joking way).

The Astronaut singer has been saying that he is working on lots of new content for fans including new music, variety shows, and so on. Yesterday, Jin posted another similar set of selfies from the recording studio hinting at new music. Fans are eagerly waiting for what Jin has in store for them.

Know more about Jin’s recent activities

Jin also known by his full name Kim Seokjin is a singer, songwriter, and a member of the K-pop sensation boy band BTS. Jin was discharged from the military on June 12, 2024.

In other news, Jin has been confirmed to be South Korea’s torchbearer at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 which are scheduled to begin on July 26, 2024.

Jin not long ago also had posted on Weverse where he geared up for J-Hope’s forthcoming military discharge. He also shared that he does not have plans to take up acting. While asking fans to wait till Jimin’s MUSE gets released for his own new music.

Jin was also recently spotted at his cousin’s wedding, where his striking visuals captivated fans.

