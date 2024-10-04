BTS’ J-Hope, GOT7’s Jay B and more; 6 K-pop stars to be discharged from military in 2024

J-Hope, the popular K-pop rapper, singer-songwriter, and member of the worldwide K-pop boy band BTS, is set to be discharged from the military in October. Six K-pop stars are set to be discharged later this year, along with BTS’ J-Hope, GOT7’s Jay B, and more.

The wave of huge K-pop stars returning from the South Korean military began with MONSTA X’s Minhyuk who was discharged on October 3 and was welcomed by his group members. At present Hyungwon, Kihyun, and Joohoney are also completing their mandatory military service but reunited to celebrate their MONSTA X member’s discharge.

Meanwhile, out of 6 MONSTA X members, Shownu and Minhyuk are the only ones who have completed their military service up till now. The group is expected to reunite as OT6 next year.

Beginning with former Wanna One member Ong Seongwu is set to return from the military on October 16. He was last seen in the male lead role in the action comedy K-drama Strong Girl Nam Soon.

On the other hand, J-Hope of BTS is set to be discharged from the military next on October 17, 2024. Fans are expecting that RM will once again play his saxophone on the discharge day and the group will reunite to celebrate as the BTS leader updated his Instagram DP and story hinting at the same.

Following him on November 1, GOT7 leader Jay B will be completing his military service and getting discharged.

His fellow group member, Jinyoung of GOT7 will return home on November 7. Jinyoung is also a popular actor who has shown his acting prowess in K-dramas Yumi’s Cells, The Devil Judge, He Is Psychometric. He was last seen in Chicken Nugget where he gave a cameo in episodes 4 and 5.

Finally, WINNER’s Seungyoon and Mino will be discharged from the military on December 19 and 23 respectively. WINNER previously announced a full group comeback next year.

Meanwhile, fans are hoping BTS’ J-Hope after his discharge will appear on Jin’s variety show RUN JIN. Jin also had hinted at bringing him on the show by saying he would kidnap him.

