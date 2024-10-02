‘See you’: BTS’ J-Hope raises anticipation with ‘bunch of pretty even’ PICS ahead of military discharge on October 17

BTS’ J-Hope is all set to return home after completing his 18-months-long military service. Ahead of his highly-anticipated discharge, the K-pop idol raising anticipation with his latest Instagram post. He shared a series of photos, showing his playful side.

On October 2, J-Hope took to his Instagram and shared a carousel with nine pictures of him at different locations. His pet dog Mickey also made a cameo in his latest update. Taking to the caption, he wrote in a playful tone, “It's October. I've put together a bunch of pretty even photos. See you on my discharge day. Enjoy it.”

ARMYs have been waiting long for October 17, the day J-Hope is set to be discharged from his 18-months-long mandatory military service. His latest post has further heightened the excitement for the day.

Check his latest post here:

J-Hope began his mandatory military service back in April 2023. He became the second BTS member to enlist for the same following the eldest Jin. He started his initial training as an active duty soldier at the Army A Division Recruit Training Center in Gangwon Province. For his exceptional marksmanship and first aid skills, he received an early promotion as a platoon leader and corporal after completing his initial training.

Meanwhile, before going into the military, J-Hope reached many milestones in his solo career, strengthening his discography. He released his solo album Jack in the Box followed by a collaboration with J. Cole titled On the Street. He also released a documentary in 2023, titled J-Hope IN THE BOX, capturing the behind-the-scenes of his debut studio album.

Advertisement

After a year, in March 2024, while still serving in the military, he made his highly-anticipated solo comeback with the six-track EP HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1.

The mini-album arrived accompanied by a documentary of the same name, which captured J-Hope’s passion for dancing. Available on Amazon Prime Video, the docu-series showcases his interaction with street dancers across the globe, including his hometown Gwangju. The tracks were created in line with the six episodes, better portraying the meaning and messages through the lyrics.

Are you excited for his discharge?

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa gets spotted greeting rumored beau Frédéric Arnault’s parents at Paris Fashion Week, fueling speculation