BTS' Jin flaunts uber-cool persona in new poster for pre-release single I'll Be There from Happy; see PIC

BTS’ Jin has just turned up the excitement for his solo debut with the release of a captivating poster for his upcoming pre-release single, I’ll Be There. Unveiled on October 23, the poster shows Jin exuding confidence and style, captured from a low-level angle that accentuates his cool popstar aura. The warm-toned image sets the stage for the highly anticipated track, which will drop on October 25, offering fans a first taste of what’s to come from his solo debut album, Happy.

Take a look at Jin's poster here.

Meanwhile, the announcement of Happy on October 14 had fans buzzing with anticipation for Jin’s musical journey. The album will feature six diverse tracks, each with its own distinct vibe while staying true to a cohesive, band-oriented style. Jin's exploration of happiness serves as the album’s core theme, with lyrics and melodies that aim to resonate on a deeply emotional level. It’s an invitation for listeners to join him on a quest to uncover joy and solace through music.

The album's official tracklist was unveiled on October 16, giving fans a glimpse into what lies ahead. In addition to I’ll Be There, the album includes the lead single Running Wild, as well as other intriguing titles like Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing. Adding to the excitement, Heart on the Window will feature a special collaboration with Wendy of Red Velvet, whose vocals are expected to bring a vibrant touch to the track, creating a dynamic musical experience.

Advertisement

Pre-orders for Happy kicked off on October 15, with three unique versions available: Journey, Imagine, and Navigate, allowing fans to choose their preferred edition or collect them all. The pre-order window extends until November 14, with the album available in both physical stores and major online platforms. Fans can also pre-save the album on streaming services like Spotify and YouTube, ensuring they don’t miss a beat.

Jin’s pre-release single I’ll Be There promises to offer a sneak peek into his artistic evolution as the BTS member delves into themes of personal growth and the pursuit of happiness. With his soothing vocals and charismatic stage presence, Jin is ready to take fans on an emotional journey, starting with the release of I’ll Be There.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jin on Salon Drip 2 preview: Singer turns red with embarrassment, imitates Baek Jong Won, and more; WATCH