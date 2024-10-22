BTS’ J-Hope’s first pitch throw at Korean Series baseball match in Gwangju canceled due to heavy rain

Following his discharge from the military, BTS’ J-Hope took on an exciting endeavor to resume his activity. It was previously announced that he would throw the first pitch at the Korean Series baseball game 2nd match between Kia Tigers and Samsung Lions on October 22. In particular, there was much excitement as the match was supposed to take place in Gwanju, which is his hometown.

However, the latest reports stated that the match has been postponed altogether due to heavy rainfall. With this, BTS’ J-Hope’s first pitch at the game was also canceled. The Korean Series baseball game’s 2nd match between Kia Tigers and Samsung Lions has been now postponed to October 23.

Fans are disappointed as they were eagerly looking forward to the rapper’s first pitch throw for Kia Tigers. J-Hope, who grew up in Gwangju, showed his love for his home team Kia Tigers on many occasions. The team’s name appeared in his verse for BTS song Ma City - “I put in the Kia, start the engine, and bounce like crazy.”

As such, there was much expectation about his first throw for the baseball team. In addition, it was also supposed to be his first official activity since getting discharged from the military. Due to the rainout, it had to be canceled, breaking many fans’ hearts.

Meanwhile, on October 17, after completing his 18-month-long mandatory military service, J-Hope returned home. During his days with the army, the rapper earned much recognition for his marksmanship and first aid skills, even bagging an early promotion as a corporal and platoon leader.

On the work front, before enlisting in the military in April 2023, the BTS member released Jack In The Box Hope Edition, his first studio album. Then while in the military, he made his solo comeback in March 2024, with his six-track extended play HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1.

This album arrived with a docu-series, which also had six episodes and premiered on Amazon Prime. In this series, J-Hope showcased his passion for dance, meeting street dancers across the globe and sharing their stories through the subsequent tracks included in the EP.

