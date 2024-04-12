BTS’ J-Hope thanks and updates ARMYs with beautiful ‘see you again’ promise from military

J-Hope of BTS is one of the most renowned K-pop idols in the industry, making fans all around with this rap, vocals, and unmatched dancing skills. J-Hope is currently serving in the military as per the South Korean rule of compulsory enlistment. The BTS member enlisted in the military as an active duty soldier last year in April. Today, the Arson singer came online and shared a heartfelt message with a promise for ARMYs (BTS official fandom).

J-Hope shares heartwarming message to ARMYs with beautiful ‘see you again’ promise

J-Hope also known by his birth name Jung Hoseok enlisted in the military on April 18, 2023, as an active duty soldier. At present all BTS members are completing their mandatory military service. J-Hope not long ago dropped his album HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1 along with a docu-series of the same name. The documentary series following J-Hope’s journey as a dancer is currently streaming on Prime Video.

In many parts of South Korea as part of the J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STREET release schedule, BIGHIT MUSIC also installed pop-up stores. On one such pop-up, J-Hope currently on break dropped by and made sure to take a snap of all the messages left by ARMYs there.

Sharing the photo of a wall filled with heartfelt messages from fans for J-Hope, the BTS member shared a beautiful message on Weverse (an online platform by HYBE for fans and idol conversations). In the message, the Arson singer first thanked all the fans for their precious messages and went on to make a touching promise to the ARMYs.

J-Hope promised ARMYs that he would meet them again in good health after he was discharged from the military. The message melted fans’ hearts and they were happy to see that their message reached their K-pop idol and wished for his return soon.

J-Hope’s recent activities

J-Hope of BTS though serving in the military, recently dropped a new album and docu-series. HOPE ON THE STREET the documentary series premiered on Prime Video and TVING on March 28. The album of HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1 followed on March 29 featuring six tracks with the lead track NEURON with Gaeko and Yoon Mirae.

