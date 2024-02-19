BTS’ J-Hope’s new docuseries HOPE ON THE STREET teaser poster: OTT release, where to watch and more

BTS’ J-Hope 30th birthday came with a surprise announcement of HOPE ON THE STREET, a documentary series, and a subsequent album release titled HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 which will be released on Friday, March 29, 2024. The album and the docuseries are expected to shed light on J-Hope’s dance journey.

HOPE ON THE STREET teaser and poster out; OTT platform, when and where to watch

BTS’ J-Hope’s new and upcoming docuseries HOPE ON THE STREET is set to make its global release. The teaser poster was revealed. The docuseries will have a global release for the audiences on Prime Video on March 28, at 0AM KST. The docuseries will be the first-ever solo documentary series from one of the BTS members.

HOPE ON THE STREET’s teaser poster has the rapper in different poses, dancing with some great closeups. The anticipation for the forthcoming documentary series is rising and fans are over-excited to know what will the series bring. The series will look back on the K-pop idol’s dance journey from the past to the present.

The docuseries and the album are highly awaited by fans all around the world as they share their delight and excitement on Twitter (now X).

HOPE ON THE STREET: What to expect from the series?

The docuseries HOPE ON THE STREET will shed light on and map out the rapper-dancer’s journey as he navigated through life. A great dive into the dance career and journey of the rapper can be expected. J-Hope has always been an elite dancer who has been acclaimed nationally. His expertise in dance is something that has been noticed over the years.

On the release of the news of the documentary series, the label also stated that the artist had planned a simultaneous release of his documentary and album from the outset.

HOPE ON THE STREET, a look back on J-Hope’s dance journey, the documentary series will be released on Tving and Prime Video. The series will make a global arrival through the OTT platform Prime Video. The docuseries is supposed to be a six-part series set to be premiered on March 28 with new episodes released every Thursday and Friday.

