Moon Ga Young CONFIRMS lead role alongside Lee Jong Suk in upcoming legal drama Seocho-dong

Get ready, fans, because Moon Ga Young is back. Yes, the True Beauty star has finally confirmed her next role. She is set to join Lee Jong Suk in the upcoming legal drama Seocho-dong. The pair is set to lead the drama in lawyer roles, raising anticipation for their chemistry. Adding to the excitement, the work is being helmed by the director of W: Two Worlds Apart.

On November 19, Moon Ga Young’s agency Peak J Entertainment confirmed that she is set to lead the upcoming legal drama Seocho-dong. She will be embodying the role of Kang Hee Ji, a confident and outgoing first-year attorney who just finished her probation period at a law firm. She is known for her bold, upbeat, and honest charm that never fails to amaze others. She once dreamt of becoming an artist but eventually gave up and began pursuing law to protect her loved ones. Throughout the drama, Kang Hee Ji is expected to embark on a dynamic journey of personal growth while also helping her clients both emotionally and legally.

Meanwhile, Moon Ga Young will be appearing alongside Lee Jong Suk for the first time. The Big Mouth actor will be taking on the role of Ahn Joo Hyung, a veteran in the legal field. He had been working at the same firm for the last nine years. However, he is not interested in protecting the weak, but rather is driven by his passion for solving a case.

The work is being helmed by PD Park Seung Woo, with whom Lee Jong Suk previously worked on W. He is also known for Kairos and Adamas. With this stellar lead cast ensemble, Seocho-dong is scheduled to premiere on tvN in the first half of 2025.

Meanwhile, Moon Ga Young is currently filming for her another upcoming drama, Black Sal Dragon (also known as My Dearest Nemesis). In this work, she will be seen alongside Choi Hyun Wook. Apart from her most popular drama, True Beauty, the actress is also known for Tempted, The Intertest of Love, Find Me in Your Memory, Link: Eat, Love, Kill, and more.

