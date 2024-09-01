Happy Birthday Jungkook: Walking through BTS' maknae's evolution with his solo covers; BIGBANG's If You, and more

Today, we celebrate Jeon Jungkook, the youngest and one of the most dynamic members of BTS, who turns 27. From his early days as a trainee under Big Hit Entertainment to becoming a global sensation, Jungkook’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. As he marks another memorable year, we honor his dedication, creativity, and the joy he brings to fans worldwide. Here’s to many more years of success and inspiration!

BTS’ Jungkook commemorates turning 27

Happy Birthday to Jeon Jungkook, the voice that captured hearts around the world! Born on September 1, 1997, Jungkook’s journey from a young dreamer in Busan to a global superstar with BTS is nothing short of inspiring.

Rising to fame as the golden maknae of BTS, his solo tracks like Euphoria and My Time have already shown his powerful vocals and deep emotional range. His debut solo single, SEVEN, not only topped charts globally but also set streaming records, solidifying his status as a trailblazer in the music industry.

Beyond music, Jungkook's influence stretches into fashion and philanthropy, with his every move setting trends and inspiring millions. He’s a trendsetter and cultural icon, earning titles like “Sold Out King” and making waves with his fashion choices and philanthropic efforts. His versatility and dedication are unmatched, whether he's captivating audiences with his soulful voice, making history as the first Korean artist to perform at a FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, or breaking records with his solo debut with GOLDEN.

As he marks another blissful year of life, ARMYs worldwide continue to marvel at his journey and achievements, we celebrate Jungkook's journey, achievements, and the joy he brings to fans around the globe.

A walkthrough of Jungkook’s evolution with 7 of his best covers

1. Lost Stars by Adam Levine

Back in October 2015, BTS’ YouTube channel shared a stunning cover of Adam Levine's Lost Stars, featuring Jungkook’s captivating voice. With a blank black screen, the focus was solely on his mesmerizing vocals. Jungkook breathed new life into the song, delivering its message of self-discovery and life's purpose with heartfelt emotion, making the performance unforgettable.

2. Paper Hearts by Tori Kelly

Subsequently, in December 2015, Jungkook gifted ARMYs with a heartwarming cover of Tori Kelly's Paper Hearts on SoundCloud. His angelic voice weaved through the lyrics, capturing the bittersweet longing of a love lost yet still hopeful. Listening feels like a tender serenade as if he’s singing directly to you, turning heartbreak into a soothing embrace.

3. Yanghwa Bridge by Zion.T

In September 2014, Jungkook serenaded ARMYs with a heartfelt cover of Zion.T's Yanghwa BRDG, capturing the soulful essence of the song with his tender voice. A year later, he realized a dream by performing it live alongside Zion.T at the 2015 KBS Song Festival. Jungkook’s deep connection to the song made the collaboration a truly magical moment.

4. BIGBANG’s If You

The next year, in August 2016, Jungkook captivated hearts on MBC’s The King of Mask Singer, stunning the audience with his breathtaking rendition of BIGBANG’s If You. His soulful interpretation and emotive delivery transcended the stage, revealing his rich vocal range and delicate sensitivity. Even behind the mask, the Golden Maknae proved he could effortlessly steal millions of hearts with his sweet voice.

5. Rainism by Rain

Jungkook unleashed his inner bad boy on stage with his cover of Rain's Rainism at MMF 2016, effortlessly leading the BTS members in a powerful performance of old-school K-pop hits. His breakdance was a mesmerizing blend of smooth, sexy, and strong, stealing the spotlight and owning the stage as the center. Jungkook brought fierce energy that captivated everyone watching.

6. BREATHE by Lee Hi

In January 2018, Jungkook's cover of Lee Hi's BREATHE, which was believed to be a heartfelt tribute to the late Jonghyun, struck a deep chord. His rich, emotive voice breathed new life into the song, honoring Jonghyun's legacy with sincere, soul-stirring delivery. Jungkook's performance was a testament to his art and the sincere lyrics penned by Jonghyun, making the cover truly moving. Recently, in 2023, during his live with fans on Valentines' Day, he performed a beautiful cover of the song once again.

7. We Don’t Talk Anymore by Charlie Puth

On February 27, 2017, Jungkook's cover of Charlie Puth's We Don't Talk Anymore captivated listeners with its soft, tender rendition. The blank screen only highlighted the purity of his voice, which blended Charlie’s original style with his own heartfelt touch. This version, intimate and expressive, won many hearts and was later beautifully showcased live with Charlie Puth himself at the 2018 Genie Music Awards.

BONUS: Never Not by Lauv 2020

In May 2020, Jungkook's cover of Lauv's Never Not mesmerized with its ethereal quality. His voice floated effortlessly over the haunting melody, infusing each note with raw emotion and vulnerability. The delicate, introspective rendition highlighted his unique ability to make every song feel deeply personal.

On that note, here’s Jungkook many more years of his brilliant artistry and success ahead!

