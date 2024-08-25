Did SUGA, Jin, J-Hope and V visit BTS' fan cafe after his DUI police investigation? Here’s why fans think so

SUGA, the famous K-pop rapper and member of the worldwide popular boy band BTS has recently been embroiled in a drunk and driving case, and recently after his police investigation, many fans noticed new activity on the fan cafe. According to some fans, SUGA, Jin, J-Hope, and V visited BTS’ fan cafe after the D-Day rapper’s DUI police investigation.

On August 24, 2024, a day after SUGA’s police investigation for the ongoing DUI case, several fans noticed a new activity on BTS’ fan cafe which led them to believe that some of the members came online soon after the questioning was done.

A fan shared a screenshot of BTS’ fan cafe which showed that SUGA, Jin, J-hope, and V all became active on the fan cafe the next day after the D-Day rapper’s police investigation on August 23 night KST.

See why fans think that SUGA, Jin, J-Hope, and V were active on BTS’ fan cafe here:

Meanwhile, it should be noted that SUGA of BTS was booked for driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol on August 6, 2024, when reportedly he was returning from a meet-up with his acquaintances.

SUGA fell down near his home while parking and at the time, a patrolling officer came to help him but when he sniffed alcohol on the BTS member’s breath he chose to take him to the nearest police station. At the police station, a breath analyzer test was done on SUGA. Reports suggested that the alcohol level in SUGA's blood was 0.227% which is seven times the legal limit in South Korea, however, police later said that they could not confirm the alcohol level.

In the most recent news, SUGA appeared for his first-ever questioning on August 23, 2024, at around 7:45 PM KST at Yongsan Police Station. The rapper on the day in a statement to Dispatch apologized to everyone and said that he is deeply reflecting on his actions.

Additionally, the questioning went on for almost 3 hours, and later when SUGA appeared once again, he reiterated that he deeply regretted what happened and ensured that a thing like this would not happen again.

