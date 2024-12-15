BTS' J-Hope's sister Jiwoo shares PICS from India trip; dazzles in salwar kameez and jhumkas

Jung Jiwoo, the sister of BTS' J-Hope recently visited India to launch her beauty brand. She is a well-known influencer with over 10 million followers on Instagram. So there was much anticipation for her trip to India apart from her link to the K-pop idol. Recently, she shared a few pictures from her stay in India, captivating fans with her ethereal beauty in traditional attire.

On December 15, Jiwoo took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures that instantly became the talk of the town. She looked radiant in a simple floral off-white salwar kameez with minimal accessories. To complete the traditional look, she chose a pair of jhumkas, a modern wrist cuff, and a sleek bracelet paired with one-of-a-kind juttis. Her minimalistic yet gorgeous look went viral online, making many Indian fans take inspiration.

In one picture, she even covered her head with the dupattas, showing her love for Indian tradition.

Check out the pictures here:

Jung Jiwoo is a popular influencer, model, and fashionista with many entrepreneurship ventures as well. She is the owner of a fashion company named AJ LOOK, a clothing brand named JEONGJIWOO, and now the brain behind her new beauty brand NeafNeaf. She also has an eyewear brand named brand Fun The Mental.

Jiwoo is also the older sister of BTS member J-Hope.

Meanwhile, J-Hope returned from his mandatory military service back on October 17. He resumed his solo activities with the first pitch throw at the KIA Tigers vs Samsung Lions match for The Korea Series baseball game in Gwangju.

He is also gearing up to make his return to the variety shows. On the work front, he made his comeback back in March with his mini-album HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1, accompanied by a six-episode docu-series of the same name. The latest rumor suggests that he will release a new album in 2025 ahead of the group's comeback with BTS.

However, the news is yet to be confirmed officially by BIGHIT MUSIC. In addition, he was recently seen leaving for LA for his first overseas schedule in 20 months, which has been further fueling his comeback rumor.

