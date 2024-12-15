BTS' 2014 hit Danger becomes their 32nd music video to surpass 200 million views after DNA, Dynamite, and more; WATCH

While BTS' latest releases continue earning whopping streaming numbers and music video views, their earliest hits follow suit. Danger, a song that was released by the group 10 years ago, has recently managed to earn 200 million views. This marks the group's 32nd music video to do so.

On December 14, around 5 PM KST, BTS' Danger music video surpassed the 200 million mark on YouTube with the current views being 200,016,746. Released on August 19, 2014, it took a little more than 10 years and 3 months for the song to achieve the remarkable feat.

On the other hand, this is the septet's 32nd group song to reach the milestone on YouTube. Their previous hits like Yet To Come, Just One Day, Make It Right, Dynamite, Dynamite (B-side version), Dynamite (choreography version), Film out, My Universe, Stay Gold, Permission to Dance, Airplane pt.2 (Japanese version), ON, Black Swan, ON (Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima), Butter, No More Dream, Life Goes On, Boy In Luv, Blood Sweat & Tears, Boy With Luv, Dope, Spring Day, IDOL, Fake Love, I Need U, DNA, Fire, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), Not Today, Save Me, and War of Hormone— all surpassed the 200 million mark on YouTube.

Congratulations BTS on yet another milestone!

Released in 2014, Danger is BTS' title track for their first studio album DARK & WILD. The song also has a Japanese version and a remix featuring Vietnamese singer Thanh Bui. Apart from the septet's first full album, Danger was included in their first Japan studio album WAKE UP, and a Japanese compilation album. It was also included as the fifth track on BTS' first Korean-language anthology album Proof CD1.

Watch the music video here:

Since their 2022 album Proof, BTS hadn't had a group release in 2 years, due to all members' military enlistment. While completing their mandatory service, each member also focused on their solo careers, reaching many milestones. Jin and J-Hope have already been discharged, while the remaining members will return home in June 2025. Although nothing has been confirmed officially yet, the group is expected to have a grand comeback next year.

