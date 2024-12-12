BTS' J-Hope reveals army juniors' reaction to news of his first pitch, dances to Pikki Pikki challenge during match; WATCH

BTS' J-Hope recently revealed the reaction of his juniors in the military when they first heard the news of his first pitch at the Korean Series Baseball Game. In a recent video, featuring his attendance at the game in his hometown Gwangju, the K-pop idol was also seen enjoying the match to the fullest.

On December 11, BANGTANG TV posted a new YouTube video titled BTS' J-Hope at the KBO Korean Series. The video showed him preparing for his first pitch and then appearing at the venue for the special moment. While practicing, he talked about how his juniors in the military reacted to the news. "They went crazy when I told them. My juniors are huge baseball fans. They would always watch the matches," he said

The K-pop idol further revealed someone wrote to him that it'd be nice if he were to throw the first pitch, as he would also be discharged around the same time. But at that time, J-Hope thought it'd be too early. However, when he was unexpectedly announced for the same, he wanted to share the news with his juniors at first.

"I opened the door to tell them and all of them were like 'Wow'!", they revealed that they were already watching g the previous matches and were discussing who would throw the first pitch for KIA Tigers vs Samsung Lions in Gwangju.

The video then captured his attendance at the game. After throwing a useful first pitch, he went up to the gallery to enjoy the rest of the match. He was seen grooving to BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT, marking a special moment for K-pop fans.

The video also captured him finally doing the viral Pikki Pikki dance challenge that became extremely popular on social media platforms thanks to the Korean cheerleaders.

Watch the full video here:

The first pitch for KIA Tigers was BTS' J-hope's first activity after his military discharge on October 17. The match was initially scheduled for October 22. However, due to a washout, it was postponed to the next day. The K-pop idol earned loud cheers from the crowd with his professional throw in his hometown Gwangju.

