BTS’ Jimin to drop six new versions of Who from MUSE album; know types and more

Jimin of BTS not long ago finally dropped his highly awaited comeback album MUSE alongside the title track Who. In new developments, it has been announced that Jimin will be dropping a remix album titled Who (Remixes) with six new versions of the lead track.

On July 22, 2024, BIGHIT MUSIC released a notice informing that Jimin will be releasing a new remix album for the lead track Who from MUSE album. The album is titled Who (Remixes).

Who (Remixes) will feature a total of seven tracks including the original version. Further, it consists of instrumental, acoustic, rock, shibuyakei, funky, and beautiful mind remix versions of the main track Who.

Who (Remixes) will be released tomorrow July 23, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) on all platforms.

Meanwhile, Who was unveiled as the main track of Jimin’s new album MUSE on July 19 alongside a captivating music video where the BTS member walks dark paths to find true love.

Who is a hip-hop and R&B romantic track with a gorgeous guitar instrumental in the background.

Watch Who’s music video here:

Jimin also known by his full name Park Jimin is one of the most charismatic dancers, singers, and performers in the K-pop scene at the moment. He is a member of the worldwide noted K-pop boyband BTS.

Jimin is currently serving in the military, he enlisted last year on December 12, 2023. Jimin meanwhile, marked his solo debut by releasing his first studio album FACE last year on March 24, 2023, alongside the lead track Like Crazy and pre-release Set Me Free Pt. 2.

He recently dropped his second solo studio album MUSE on July 19, with Smeraldo Garden Marching Band as a pre-release track and led by Who. The album also features the previously released single Closer Than This.

In other news, Jimin and Jungkook will be going on an exciting adventurous journey in the upcoming travel show Are You Sure?! set to premiere on August 8, 2024, on Disney+.

