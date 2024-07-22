TXT’s Yeonjun, NCT's Doyoung's ‘protective’ behavior towards IVE’s An Yujin at 2024 SBS Summer event wins hearts; Watch

Recently, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun and NCT’s Doyoung won hearts with their behavior at the 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer concert. The MC duo protected fellow host IVE’s An Yujin from getting hit by a panning camera on stage. Their swift and heartwarming action quickly caught the fans’ attention, who couldn’t help but praise their gentleman-like behavior.

TXT's Yeonjun and NCT's Doyoung earn praise for their swift action at SBS Gayo Daejeon

On July 21, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) member Yeonjun, NCT’s Doyoung, and IVE’s An Yujin appeared as MC trio for the 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer concert. A clip from their attendance quickly piqued fans’ attention.

In the viral video, a panning camera is seen going above the trio’s heads on stage. As soon as it moved, Yeonjun and Doyoung quickly put their hands above the IVE member’s head to protect her from potentially getting hit by the camera.

The idols’ swift action was captured by the attendees from different angles, where they looked concerned as soon as the camera moved over An Yujin’s head. Fans all over the internet are praising the idol duo for their gentlemen-like behavior.

Male K-pop idols are generally wary of such interaction with female stars, as oftentimes dating rumors and hate comments emerge from such incidents. However, on that day, Yeonjun and Doyoung seemed more concerned about protecting their fellow MC without any hesitation, winning the hearts of fans.

More about 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Festival

Meanwhile, NCT’s Doyoung, TXT’s Yeonjun, and IVE’s An Yujin successfully hosted the 2024 SBS Gayo Deajeon Summer Festival on July 21. On the other hand, Yeonjun and Yujin also performed at the concert as part of their respective groups TOMORROW X TOGETHER and IVE.

The other groups who set the summer event’s stage on fire were Stray Kids, LE SSEARFIM, NewJeans, ENHYPEN, (G)I-DLE, ZEROBASEONE, NMIXX, and soloist Lee Young Ji.

The 2024 SBS Summer Gyao Daejeon was held at the Inspire Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon.

More about Yeonjun, Doyoung, and An Yujin

Yeonjun is a popular member of the leading boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER, formed by BIGHT MUSIC, who also launched BTS. On the other hand, Doyoung is a vocalist of the SM Entertainment group NCT and its sub-units NCT U and NCT 127. He is also known as an actor. Lastly, An Yujin is a former member of IZ*ONE and is currently assigned as the leader of the girl group IVE.

