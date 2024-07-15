‘South Korea sent their national treasure’: BTS’ Jin's torch relay at 2024 Paris Olympics earns global favor; check out top 10 fan reactions

BTS' Jin served as a torchbearer, travelling through significant relay routes from the intersection of Avenue Rivoli to Place Carrousel in Paris. He handed over the torch to former French national freestyle skiing athlete Sandra Laoura in front of the Louvre Pyramid.

The torch relay, spanning approximately 10 minutes, concluded with Jin bidding farewell to the gathered crowd at the relay site. This iconic moment got some hilarious and heartwarming fan reactions.

BTS’ Jin’s fans iconic reactions to 2024 Paris Olympics appearance as torchbearer

BTS fans were incredibly proud to see Jin at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, affectionately calling him a "National Treasure" and cheering him on enthusiastically. They were delighted to see Jin's joyful demeanor and even joked about the extensive security detail surrounding the star.

Fans praised his endearing run and expressed gratitude towards those who attended and cheered for Jin. Throughout the event, Jin was spotted with a wide smile, clearly touched by the support of his fans.

Many people also commented on how Jin's cousins might feel, joking that Jin has set an impossibly high standard for them. BTS fans expressed that they were tuning into the Olympics primarily to support Jin, highlighting the significant influence BTS members have on their interests and activities.

This showcases just how much these idols mean to their fans, who eagerly watch and engage with events even if they don't typically interest them.

Check out the top 10 reactions below-

More about BTS’ Jin

After completing his duties as a torchbearer, Jin shared a message through his agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, expressing that it was an honor to participate in such a meaningful moment. He thanked ARMY (BTS’s fan club name) for enabling him to fulfill the wonderful role of torchbearer, saying, "Thank you so much.”

Jin admitted to feeling nervous and losing track of time during the event but managed to finish to the best of his ability, thanks to the great support from many people on site. He also cheered on South Korean athletes and urged people to tune in for the games.

Chosen by the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, Jin represented the Republic of Korea as the first torchbearer for the Louvre section of the relay in downtown Paris. Having been discharged from military service on June 12, he swiftly resumed activities, kicking off with a fan meeting on June 13.

