How did BTS’ Jin react when iconic track Super Tuna was played at 2024 Paris Olympics torch bearing ceremony? Watch here

On July 14 according to Paris Time on French Bastille Day, BTS’ Jin participated in the torch relay for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. Upon his arrival, several songs played, including Fire, My Universe, and notably, his hit song Super Tuna, which has become an inside joke between him and his fans. Jin couldn't help but laugh genuinely as he saw his fans vibing to the song.

BTS’ Jin reacts to Super Tuna being played at 2024 Paris Olympics

Super Tuna, an upbeat and joyful song loved by fans of all ages, was something BTS' Jin initially felt awkward about due to its childish nature. However, witnessing its rise as a hit, inspiring dance trends and becoming a fan favorite, Jin has wholeheartedly embraced the song. Upon his return from mandatory military service, he even added another verse to it during the 2024 BTS FESTA celebrations.

And when this iconic track played at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jin couldn't help but smile as he watched his fans vibing along to the song. He danced happily, uncontrollably laughing with glee at the unexpected moment. He was seen with a huge smile, clapping along to the song, cheered on by the ARMYs present there. Out of all his solo songs and BTS hits, seeing Super Tuna being played made him realize how iconic and synonymous it had become with him.

Advertisement

Watch heartwarming reaction of Jin below-

More about BTS’ Jin’s 2024 Paris Olympics appearance

The Olympic Torch Relay for Paris 2024 kicked off at 12 am IST at the Louvre Pyramid Museum, where BTS member Jin had the honor of being the first torchbearer. The K-pop idol gracefully accepted the torch and proceeded forward, surrounded by enthusiastic fans cheering him on.

Known for being a part of one of the most popular K-pop group in the world BTS, Jin confidently marched with determined strides until he successfully reached his destination. Watch BTS' Jin in action as the torchbearer below!

Jin also conveyed his gratitude through his agency, BIGHIT MUSIC after completing his role as the torchbearer, expressing that participating in such a meaningful moment was a tremendous honor for him.

He credited ARMY (BTS’ fandom name) for enabling him to fulfill the wonderful role of torchbearer. Despite feeling nervous and losing track of time during the event, Jin managed to complete it to the best of his ability, due to the tremendous support from the crowd.

Advertisement

He also expressed his heartfelt hope for all Korean national team athletes competing in the Olympics, wishing them great success for their hard work. Jin encouraged interest in the upcoming 17th Paris Paralympic Games in August, highlighting the importance of inclusive sporting events in his message.

ALSO READ: ‘I will support with my heart’: BTS’ Jin shares words of encouragement, hope for athletes, following role as torchbearer in 2024 Paris Olympics