BTS’ Jimin's Who: Mesmerized fans say it's ‘cinema'; see top 10 reactions to K-pop star’s music video

BTS’ Jimin made his highly anticipated solo comeback with his second studio album MUSE today. Jimin unveiled a cinematic music video for the lead track Who on July 19, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9:30 PM IST).

Fans have been blown away by the masterpiece presented by Jimin, and have said that the Who music video is ‘cinema’.

‘This is cinema’: Top 10 fan reactions to BTS’ Jimin’s Who music video from K-pop star’s comeback album MUSE

Jimin’s Who music video is a cinematic masterpiece while the song is a beautiful romantic R&B track with a hip-hop base. The Who music video captivates as Jimin being the ace performer beautifully lives in the spotlight.

Jimin’s melodious vocals and high notes are a treat for the ears as is the Who music video for the eyes.

Fans have been utterly captivated by Jimin’s Who music video and his striking visuals in it showing off his gorgeous ‘blond’ look. Some fans have called the Who music video ‘cinema’ while some reacted by saying ‘This is peak music’ and some were mesmerized by the breathtaking choreography.

See the top 10 fan reactions to Jimin’s Who here:

Meanwhile, Jimin’s comeback album MUSE features seven songs in total each boasting a dawn of a new era in the K-pop star’s discography. Beginning with Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, pre-release collaboration track with Loco Smeraldo Garden Marching Band.

The album also has another collaboration track Slow Dance with famous actress and singer Sofia Carson. Completing the album is the lead track Who, Be Mine and the previously released Closer Than This.

Know more about Jimin

Jimin is a worldwide famous singer, songwriter, dancer, and member of the iconic K-pop boy band BTS. He is currently enlisted in the military as an active-duty soldier. He enlisted last year on December 12, 2024, alongside bandmate Jungkook.

In other news, Jimin has pre-recorded a special performance of Who for the famous American talk show Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show on July 22 at 11:35 PM EST.

In more exciting news, Jimin and Jungkook are coming together for a travel show Are You Sure? set to release on August 8 on Disney+.

