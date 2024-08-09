BTS’ Jimin’s MUSE title track Who sets record as fastest 2024 K-pop solo track to surpass 200 million Spotify streams

BTS’ Jimin continues to demonstrate his musical prowess with his latest solo album MUSE. Now, the title track Who has reached a remarkable milestone, garnering over 200 million streams on Spotify. With this, Jimin is now the fastest K-pop soloist who has achieved the feat in 2024.

According to updates on August 9, Jimin’s MUSE title track Who surpassed a whopping 200 million streams on Spotify. Released on July 19, it achieved the feat within 20 days, becoming the fastest track by a K-pop soloist in 2024 to have reached the milestone, overtaking ILLIT's Magnetic.

At the same time, globally, Jimin is now the 3rd fastest song and male act to hit this impressive stream mark on Spotify following the likes of Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and artists of similar stature.

On the other hand, Who is the BTS member’s 8th track under his solo discography, which has achieved the feat. The other 7 songs are Like Crazy, Set Me Free Pt. 2, Like Crazy (English version), With You, VIBE (feat. Jimin), Angel Pt. 1 (feat. Jimin, JVKE, Charlie Puth, Muni Long), and Closer Than This.

Congratulations to Jimin!

Jimin’s latest solo track Who is the singer’s cry for an idealized love. Through the immaculate lyrics, he seeks someone who has occupied his thoughts and days but he is yet to see that person. His frustration and anger come running as he looks for who his heart belongs to. The pop ballad combined with BTS member's soulful yet delicate voice and rhythmic melody creates a seemingly upbeat atmosphere yet filled with melancholia.

Watch Jimin’s music video for Who here:

On July 19, along with Who, Jimin unveiled his second solo album MUSE. A pre-release Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO) was released earlier on June 28, setting the backdrop for the album’s success.

Just like his debut EP FACE, Jimin didn’t disappoint ARMYs. All seven tracks including the title song, pre-release, Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, and Closer Than This demonstrated the singer’s vocal prowess and artistry.

Meanwhile, now excitement runs high for Jimin’s return from the military in June 2025.

