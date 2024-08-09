Jimin and Jungkook are joined by THIS BTS member to enjoy vacation at gorgeous Jeju islands for Are You Sure; Watch

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook's travel variety show, Are You Sure?!, has released a preview clip featuring a very special guest—another BTS member. The ongoing show follows Jimin and Jungkook on an impromptu vacation before their military enlistment, starting in the United States and continuing to Jeju Island and Sapporo. Their journey includes a road trip filled with adventures such as camping, canoeing, and more.

In the newly released preview, Jimin and Jungkook are shown debating their next destination, with Jungkook suggesting Jeju Island. Known for its relaxed and calming atmosphere, this part of their vacation is set to focus on unwinding and enjoying a more laid-back experience.

In the preview, there's also a surprising special guest joining Jimin and Jungkook—BTS' V! Fans had long speculated about V's appearance due to past hints, and he has finally made his appearance on the show. V playfully tells Jimin and Jungkook, "You guys can't go to Jeju without me." Jungkook responds that V will be the first and possibly the last guest on the show. V, Jimin, and Jungkook (VMinKook) are then seen having a blast together, engaging in fun and silly activities.

The teaser is appropriately captioned by BIGHIT MUSIC as “May V ~ we could V~” with V’s track Slow Dancing playing in the background. Watch the teaser below-

The show begins in the vibrant landscapes of America, where Jimin and Jungkook immerse themselves in daily joys and thrilling activities such as camping and kayaking. Their adventure continues with visits to Jeju Island and Sapporo in Japan, where they take in stunning views and local flavors. New episodes of Are You Sure?! premiere on every Thursday 4PM (KST),

In Are You Sure?!, BTS' iconic charm shines brightly, mixing heartwarming moments with the duo’s signature fun. The series promises an intimate look at their brotherly bond and shared experiences, providing ARMY with a treasured glimpse into their lives while they’re apart.

In other news, Jimin released a special live clip of Rebirth (Intro) and Slow Dance featuring Sofia Carson on August 4, 2024, showcasing SUGA’s original band. Jimin also dropped his much-anticipated second studio album, MUSE, on July 19, 2024, at 1 PM KST, along with a cinematic music video for the lead track, Who.

And on June 14, local time, the Official Charts—considered the U.K. equivalent of Billboard’s U.S. charts—announced that Jungkook’s new fan song Never Let Go had debuted at No. 60 on its Official Singles Chart. Jungkook has now made history as the first Korean solo artist to achieve seven entries on the Official Singles Chart. His previous hits include Stay Alive, his Charlie Puth collaboration Left and Right, Seven featuring Latto, Left and Right with Jack Harlow, Too Much with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee, and Standing Next to You.

