When BTS was banned in Russia from playing BTS World Tour: Love Yourself concert film over alleged 'promotion of homosexuality'

BTS, the popular K-pop boy band, has found themselves several times in controversies over several aspects. However, when their concert film was banned from playing in Russia, it caused much confusion among fans. Back in 2019, BTS released the BTS World Tour: Love Yourself movie in theatres worldwide.

With BTS World Tour: Love Yourself, the group showcased exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of what goes on behind concerts. The concert film was extremely well-received by fans and they could truly resonate with the crowd. However, unfortunately, the movie was banned in Russia.

The screening of the movie was canceled in the southern republic of Dagestan. However, the reason behind the removal was because of complaints from the locals over the group allegedly promoting homosexuality. The people were worried about how it would influence the audience and it was ultimately pulled away from the theaters.

BTS is a South Korean K-pop band that consists of seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-hope. Six members, except Jin, are currently serving in the military for their mandatory enlistment.

The boy band made its debut in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world. Some of their signature songs include Blood Sweat Tears, Dynamite, Butter, ON, Black Swan and more. The group is also the first K-pop act to be nominated for a Grammy Award.

The group recently celebrated its 11th debut anniversary on July 13, 2024, with a two-week celebration called FESTA, where Jin held a special event to meet the fans. Currently, every member of the group except Jin is enlisted in the military, and they will be discharged sometime around 2025.

