‘You worked hard’: BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook send off fellow militaryman with good wishes; get spotted in group PIC

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook who are currently enlisted in the military were recently snapped in a group military photo where they flaunted their buff visuals. Both BTS members also wrote special messages to fellow militaryman who got discharged and said “You worked hard.”

On October 3, 2024, BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook’s group photo with their fellow military men went viral online as they posed with them to mark the day of their fellow military man's discharge. Jimin and Jungkook’s buff visuals also caught attention in the photo.

See Jimin and Jungkook’s group PIC with fellow military men here:

Furthermore, it was revealed that both BTS members also sent off their fellow military man with good wishes.

Jimin in his message wrote that he couldn’t believe “you're being discharged from the military” and added why they were leaving him behind (with a crying emoji). The Who singer also thanked his fellow soldier for taking “care of me and letting me rely on you since the first time we met.” He added that he trusts he will come and see him. He ended by saying “Good job in the military and let's walk on the flowery path.”

On the other hand, Jungkook wrote “You worked hard and take care!” He added another good wish with his own funny twist, “Son of… Be happy!”

See BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook’s messages to their fellow military man being discharged here:

Meanwhile, Jimin and Jungkook not long ago united for a travel show Are You Sure?! Which aired new episodes every week and ran for 8 weeks concluding on September 19. BTS’ V also joined them for some of the episodes.

Jimin and Jungkook also released Are You Sure?! photobook with special unseen footage.

In other news, Jimin recently made a solo comeback with his second album MUSE which was released on July 19, 2024, alongside a captivating music video laced with breathtaking choreography where the BTS member roamed at night looking for love.

In other news, Jungkook announced I AM STILL Partu Edition to be released in Cinemas on October 11. His hit solo song Seven also created history by surpassing BTS’ Dynamite to become the most streamed song in Spotify history by an Asian act.

