When BTS forgot their mic was on, leaving ARMYs in stitches with their hilarious backstage ‘warm up’: Watch

BTS members are known for their goofy personalities and ARMYs know it very well. It might come as a surprise given they are the biggest K-pop group in the world right now, not to mention the Hallyu stars, who paved the way for many of their juniors. But, amid their stardom, the members never forget to keep their inner children alive, embracing their playful personalities. Thanks to that, fans were able to witness this moment.

Back in 2018, before their performance at KBS Music Bank, BTS was warming up in the backstage. However what they didn’t realize was that all of their mics were on and so was the camera, which was panning on empty stage.

However, when fans were expecting them to have a different talk before the performance, their voices revealed them goofing around with each other.

The youngest one Jungkook was heard imitating the beat of their song Airplane pt. 2, while his ‘best friend’ Jimin continued to laugh (or maybe he was rolling on the floor already).

The maknae continued to goof around and suddenly J-Hope changed his tone saying “Mnaner mode”, which sounded even more hilarious to the fans seated in the auditorium.

Jin asked, “Why is his hobi’s voice so loud?”, and the group’s agenda was suddenly dissecting that ‘issue’ before their performance. Needless to say, this pre-recording video went absolutely viral online, landing among the top 10 funniest things BTS ever did.

Catch a glimpse of their playful banter here:

Meanwhile, it’s time to gear up for BTS’ comeback in 2025. With just 3 months left before next year and 8 months before they all reunite, excitement started brewing already. The eldest member Jin, who was the first to enlist for his mandatory military service, returned home on June 12, just a day before BTS FESTA 2024.

Now J-hope who enlisted in April 2023, is set to be discharged on October 17 after an 18-month-long service. By June, the remaining 5 members SUGA, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will all come back from the military, celebrating their reunion with some exciting endeavors.

Are you all set for BTS's comeback?

