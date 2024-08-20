'BTS must be popular': Jin loses to high schooler at guessing Butter, channels Jungkook for arm wrestling in RUN JIN Episode 2

BTS’ Jin’s solo variety show, RUN JIN, has released the second episode and it is filled with playful shenanigans from the artist. This time he takes a journey back in time and goes back to his alma mater to relive the good old days. From playing various games and reconnecting with his inner child, the K-pop star makes everyone laugh along the way.

On August 20, 2024, BTS’ Jin’s ongoing solo variety show, RUN JIN’s second episode was released. In the new episode, the K-pop idol goes back to his school, where he meets the students and does various fun activities. As he enters the school, he hears many fans calling out his name and giving him compliments on his dashing looks. However, he remains nonchalant, like he usually does and maintains his cool despite all the attention.

As Jin enters the premises, a few games are conducted, which he plays along with the students. During the arm wrestling contest, the celebrity can be seen hilariously being nervous about it and says that he cannot lose to a kid as a 33-year-old. Moreover, he also playfully mentions Jungkook and says that he would have won the contest easily against the student.

In another instance, they played a game where the participants had to guess the name of a song being played. However, a student instantly recognizes the tune and reveals that it is the track Butter released by BTS. Shocked by the accuracy of the student to correctly guess it within seconds, he has an expression of disbelief and realizes that his group is indeed extremely popular among the people.

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

Moreover, the artist is also in talks to release his first solo album, which is currently in the works. The rest of the BTS members are currently enlisted in the South Korean Army and are expected to be discharged sometime in 2025.